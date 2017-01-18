The OnePlus 3T is a legit competitor to the Pixel XL, and for a whole lot less money than Google's latest phone -- almost $400 less, in fact. In terms of specs and user experience, they're both pretty similar. However, if you stump up the cash for a Pixel XL, one thing that gets you is Google's legendary Pixel camera.
We've all seen the ads — it's supposedly the "best smartphone camera ever!" And that plays out in real life too — the Pixel does take spectacular photos. So how does the cheaper challenger measure up? It's time to find out, in our Pixel vs 3T camera showdown video!
Reader comments
Video: Google Pixel vs OnePlus 3T camera showdown!
Well done video Alex, keep up the good work. You are making it harder and harder not to order the pixel.
Ya, but the 3T is faster and has 2 more gigs of RAM. Doesnt having the more powerful of the two mean anything to you?
I don't mean that in a bad way. I'm one of the few odd ones out there that actually does care about having the fastest available.
Oh please, climb down off your horse, the speed difference is negligible. IF you actually cared about having the fastest available you'd get an iPhone 7.
Not really no. The 3T can hold significantly more apps in memory for much longer, the Pixels aren't using F2FS as of yet from anything I've read to date. Meaning the 3T also generally loads apps faster. Seeing as how it's also clocked higher it's just more highly optimized of the two at this point, and has more RAM at its disposal
lol, yeah really, absolutely negligible. Also I like how you ignored my comment about the iPhone 7, because you know it is true. So again, climb down off the horse you rode in on.
I was meaning to talk about that too. Ya, the iP7 wins Phonebuff speed tests where apps are launched in succession and reloaded in a timed test. But when apps are loaded side by side between the two one at a time, (More relevant to real world usage) The 3T is generally the faster of the two at loading anything but games. Shown on YouTube plenty of times and I know it for a fact since I've done the same tests between the two a few times. Don't get butthurt because you're pixel get outshined by another phone with the same hardware in the performance Dept. It'll be ok
+1
It is a CAMERA comparison as opposed to an overall comparison of the devices.
Playing the "Ya, but" game can be done with any comparison but has nothing to do with this video. It gets old.
OK. The pixel definitely has the superior camera between the two IMHO. So there you have it
The op3t stands up well given its price. Makes it hard to recommend the pixel imho. Nothing against the pixel I'm sure it is great, but I would take the 400 saved and use that towards a dslr.
Ah, it's only money!
That's exactly why I picked up the 3T on launch day. But I'm also a big Nexus/ Pixel fan too. Software updates are a pretty big deal to me, which on Android, only the pixels will have support for almost immediately. It's why I still have my Nexus 6P & 6 and use regularly. But ya, the pixels are just to damn expensive when there's something like the 3T that's just as powerful, high quality, and packs 6 gigs of RAM as opposed to 4 for half the price.
Nice video, Alex - which one is sharper with moving (wiggling) subjects?
I think this is a very valid question and one that does not seem to get answered in any reviews of phone cameras. I realize it is difficult to test with any kind of objective measures but boy it would sure be nice if we could get some thoughts on it in reviews.
Most parents only care about getting their kids action shots. But then they aren't hugely concerned about quality either. I feel like that's a fairly large demographic... They tend to purchase iPhones
I'm a parent with 4 kids and prefer Android, and would definitely like it if reviewers actually used moving objects in these head to head comparisons/reviews. 98% of my pictures are of my kids and/or animals. I tend to not take pictures of random buildings as I'm walking around, but I do use my phone to capture memories of my kids and family. This is MUCH more important to me than the detail of a 100% zoomed in picture of a building. Now i'm not saying only do reviews on moving objects, but these kinds of scenarios NEED to be included, too.
I agree. I look at reviews and am always thinking "yeah...i guess if i zoom in on the corner of that building there's a difference maybe..." but then you take the same two cameras into your living room with kids running around and one produces great pictures while the other is so bad you wouldn't put them on facebook.
Yeah, honestly all of those pictures in the video looked good to me. I'd be happy with either one. But I want to know which phone would be the best to take some quick pics of my 4 year old and my almost 2 month old twins. My iPhone 6s Plus has issues with this, so it isn't the end of the world, but I do wish reviewers would get into some more "real life" use scenarios. You always see pics of buildings, or random objects on a desk, but in all seriousness - how many of us just use our phone cameras for that?
Now that I think of it this would be an EXCELLENT fit for a segment on Phil's modern dad channel...
Assuming you have focus locked where the subject is at and they are moving left or right and not in and out of that focus range all you need is decent lighting and a fast shutter speed.
Now that said the above mentioned scenario is hard to come by. Any camera will struggle with this, so what you're looking for is a very fast focusing phone that supports burst shots.
The pixel is OK at this, the op3 as well. I feel that the HQ mode puts the op3 on a other level, and that it's more valuable than Google's lauded HDR.
I have a wiggle worm myself and the best thing for her is indeed just taking a ton of photos with burst hoping that auto focus was able to catch her at least once.
This works well on my mate 9 and my op3. It didn't work so well in my Nexus 6p, the app was too slow and so was focus.
The s7 is quick to focus and does burst as well.
That's my experience at least.
Agreed. The S7 camera is great in many ways, but the thing I really, really appreciate in practice is shot time. It's hard to get a candid picture of a teenager before they notice you, so I need to raise the phone, frame, and shoot immediately. My wife's Moto X Pure, for example, has a perfectly serviceable camera...but the second or so delay before it takes the shot is sometimes the difference between "got it!" and "missed it..."
Yep, I sold my s7 for various reasons but the camera was not one of them. Great, quick camera on that beast.
"best smartphone camera ever"...? Please! Nowhere near the likes of the Lumia 950 XL or 1020!
From the pics I've seen, the OP3t beats it as well, and this video doesn't change this; artifacts galore from the Pixel! Just check out the houses on the bank of the Thames, below the Gherkin...