The OnePlus 3T is a legit competitor to the Pixel XL, and for a whole lot less money than Google's latest phone -- almost $400 less, in fact. In terms of specs and user experience, they're both pretty similar. However, if you stump up the cash for a Pixel XL, one thing that gets you is Google's legendary Pixel camera.

We've all seen the ads — it's supposedly the "best smartphone camera ever!" And that plays out in real life too — the Pixel does take spectacular photos. So how does the cheaper challenger measure up? It's time to find out, in our Pixel vs 3T camera showdown video!