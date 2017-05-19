It's been a busy couple of days in Mountain View, with big announcements from Google around Android, VR, AR, AI and other acronyms. Google I/O is a platform for developers, enthusiasts and journalist to learn about what's next from the company, and this year's event continued many of the trends that Google kicked off in 2016: virtual reality, with the unveiling of Daydream 2.0 and standalone headsets from HTC and Lenovo.

Google Assistant became more capable with new regional launches for Google Home, and visual computing chops in Google Lens. And Android O became more fleshed out, with new features like notification dots and Android Go for emerging markets.

As we wrap up here at Shoreline Amphitheater, the AC editors took some time to sum up their thoughts on this year's show. So join Alex, Flo and Jerry as they machinegun through some of the top I/O 2017 happenings in a little over 15 minutes!