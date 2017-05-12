The Samsung Galaxy S8 has taken some heat for not changing much in its cameras compared to last year's S7. But if you only focus the hardware, you miss the big picture on this phone.

The S8's camera has a ton of software features, plus new image processing chops thanks to Samsung's "multi-frame" photography. Bottom line: There's a lot you can do lot this camera, but it's easy to miss some of these features if you don't know where to look.

That's why we're here to give you a rundown of everything you can do with the Samsung Galaxy S8's cameras. Check out our video guide to get the most out of your GS8's camera arsenal, and be sure to subscribe so you don't miss the latest Android reviews and opinions as they land!