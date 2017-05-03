Since it launched late last year, the Google Pixel has been our pick for best Android phone. And, assuming you can actually find it, it's still a great option. But with a new generation of phones comes a new overall champion. And right now, in spring 2017, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is the best Android phone you can buy.

Whether you're looking at the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 or the 6.2-inch S8+, these are two phones that feel like they've arrived straight from the future. It sets new standards in smartphone design, nails important areas like performance and software, and matches its best rivals in camera quality. The Galaxy S8 is a little odd in that it has a couple of obvious weaknesses — the awkward fingerprint scanner placement and the currently-useless Bixby AI. Even so, the S8 as an overall package is worthy of the massive hype surrounding the phone.

It's going to be a long year full of many great Android flagships, but if you're after the best phone of the here and now, there's no question that's the Samsung Galaxy S8. Check out our video feature for more!