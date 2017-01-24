You can have a phone that's made of exquisite materials but also has high-end specs.

Vertu is a name we often like to poke fun at for offering ridiculously overpriced phones that are more about luxury than practicality, but its latest phone, Constellation, actually aims to come closer to offering both. Vertu calls the Constellation "The Luxury Performance Smartphone," and to that end it actually has a set of high-end specs you'd expect to find on a modern phone: 5.5-inch QHD display, 12MP camera (with 1.55-micron pixels), Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 3220 mAh battery, USB-C charging, stereo speakers, wireless charging and a fingerprint sensor.

And then, of course, you get that unmistakable Vertu design. The Constellation has all of Vertu's typical calling cards, being handmade in England with a polished sapphire display, fine leathers (just look at that blue one) and metal placed together with hand-turned screws on the back. A ruby key on the side connects you to a 24-hour concierge service to help you with anything you'd like.

The Constellation is also running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, as you would expect considering its software customizations, big focus on hardware and customer base that frankly probably doesn't care all that much.

You can "register your interest" in the Constellation Collection over on Vertu's site, which you'll have to do in order to find out how much this thing is going to set you back eventually. Vertu says it'll be on sale in boutiques from mid-February where you'll actually be able to see one in person, if you're so inclined.