You can have a phone that's made of exquisite materials but also has high-end specs.
Vertu is a name we often like to poke fun at for offering ridiculously overpriced phones that are more about luxury than practicality, but its latest phone, Constellation, actually aims to come closer to offering both. Vertu calls the Constellation "The Luxury Performance Smartphone," and to that end it actually has a set of high-end specs you'd expect to find on a modern phone: 5.5-inch QHD display, 12MP camera (with 1.55-micron pixels), Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 3220 mAh battery, USB-C charging, stereo speakers, wireless charging and a fingerprint sensor.
And then, of course, you get that unmistakable Vertu design. The Constellation has all of Vertu's typical calling cards, being handmade in England with a polished sapphire display, fine leathers (just look at that blue one) and metal placed together with hand-turned screws on the back. A ruby key on the side connects you to a 24-hour concierge service to help you with anything you'd like.
The Constellation is also running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, as you would expect considering its software customizations, big focus on hardware and customer base that frankly probably doesn't care all that much.
You can "register your interest" in the Constellation Collection over on Vertu's site, which you'll have to do in order to find out how much this thing is going to set you back eventually. Vertu says it'll be on sale in boutiques from mid-February where you'll actually be able to see one in person, if you're so inclined.
Reader comments
Vertu's new Constellation has modern specs, stunning materials ... and Marshmallow
Someone please explain what the point of this phone is? Is it just so wealthy people have a place to waste their money???
Yep
Pretty much. If I was a bazillionaire I'd buy one, just because I could.
It's more about the support than hardware. These things come with 24hr concierge service. You just press a button and someone books your flight, makes a reservation, and cleans your underwear. That's what you are buying in many ways....and bragging rights
Does it make waffles and put the butter and syrup on them too? If so, I'm sold!
I'm pretty sure anyone considering buying this phone doesn't really care about it still being on marshmallow.
I would buy one. Actually I am looking at it since we travel so much. The consierge (real person 24/7) is AWESOME feature to have.....You want tickets to something, call them up....DONE!.....want a reservation at nice restaurant that you can't get into....DONE. Worth every extra penny IMO! I always laugh at the comment tossed about saying people buy apple products for status. NOPE....that's funny. Every 10 year old running around now has an apple phone. You want status...that acutally works for you the VERTU phone is it!
I have my eye on titanium and orange leather.
My Samsung, LG and Apple phone work for me too. I punch in numbers it either dials calls them or text them. I want to order some food from a restaurant or I want to make reservations it gets done. I want tickets, whether to a movie, concert, sports venue. I go to the website and presto I have my tickets in less than 3 minutes.
For the whopping price of $10,000 for a phone it better do more than just concierge service for me.
Supposedly the concierge will come and jerk you off if you so please.
You know u want one. Lol
It's $25,000, not $10,000
But then why not just have American Express concierge or Visa's Concierge. wouldn't it just be the same with a bigger reach?