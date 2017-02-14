Get ready for a phone with a deca-core CPU and 8GB of RAM.
Chinese handset manufacturer Vernee is all set to unveil a smartphone with a 10-core CPU along with 8GB of RAM at MWC. The successor to last year's Apollo, the Apollo 2 will be powered by MediaTek's Helio X30 SoC, which offers a tri-cluster CPU design with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and two Cortex-A35 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.
The X30 is built on TSMC's 10nm architecture, and comes with a quad-core PowerVR 7XT GPU, Category 12 LTE with 3x carrier aggregation, and a DSP that can support dual cameras up to 24MP.
You may be interested in our release plan of this year. #VerneeMWC2017 https://t.co/RdYLHURkPD pic.twitter.com/fxbFqXIMkQ— vernee global (@verneeglobal) February 13, 2017
As noted in the teaser above, the Apollo 2 will be offered in two variants — one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage and a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Vernee will also unveil the Mars Pro, which will feature MediaTek's new Helio P25 SoC. The battery-focused Thor E and Thor Plus — which will offer 5020mAh and 6050mAh batteries respectively — will be showcased at the event as well.
Those batteries are massive
first, really? pretty sure there have been a few releases last year with a deca-core processor.
Yeah I thought that as well. In fact yes the MediaTek Helio X25 MT6797 was a deca-core chip as found in the original Vernee Apollo and other Chinese landfill phones . So the yet another AC article is factually incorrect again.
Was suggesting that it was the first with a ten-core processor and 8GB RAM. My mistake for not making that clearer.
Readers like to be brutal since they have no stake in writing the article or doing any of the research up front. Don't sweat it.
Phone looks like a galaxy S II
I got a older Vernee Apollo Lite. So far it have working fine. Looking forward to see what the MWC devices looks like.