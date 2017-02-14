Get ready for a phone with a deca-core CPU and 8GB of RAM.

Chinese handset manufacturer Vernee is all set to unveil a smartphone with a 10-core CPU along with 8GB of RAM at MWC. The successor to last year's Apollo, the Apollo 2 will be powered by MediaTek's Helio X30 SoC, which offers a tri-cluster CPU design with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and two Cortex-A35 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The X30 is built on TSMC's 10nm architecture, and comes with a quad-core PowerVR 7XT GPU, Category 12 LTE with 3x carrier aggregation, and a DSP that can support dual cameras up to 24MP.

You may be interested in our release plan of this year. #VerneeMWC2017 https://t.co/RdYLHURkPD pic.twitter.com/fxbFqXIMkQ — vernee global (@verneeglobal) February 13, 2017

As noted in the teaser above, the Apollo 2 will be offered in two variants — one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage and a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Vernee will also unveil the Mars Pro, which will feature MediaTek's new Helio P25 SoC. The battery-focused Thor E and Thor Plus — which will offer 5020mAh and 6050mAh batteries respectively — will be showcased at the event as well.