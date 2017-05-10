Just in case you were clamoring for a carrier-made smartwatch.
After quietly releasing its first Android Wear smartwatch with an expected availability of March, Verizon is finally ready to sell the Wear24 on May 11. The Wear24 is a pretty generic looking watch, but is rather sleek considering all of the features it packs. You're getting a 1.39-inch circular display, 450mAh battery, 768MB of RAM, 4GB storage and of course a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor.
Naturally the Wear24 is designed to be used with Verizon's LTE network, including streaming music, using maps and making calls tied to your main phone's number. Verizon claims 18 hours of usage or 60 hours of standby (under ideal conditions, of course), which seems about right compared to the likes of the LG Watch Sport. The Wear 24 isn't small, but it's about average considering what's inside: 13.4 mm thick, 42 mm across and weighing in at 85 grams.
Having Android Wear 2.0 software means you're getting the latest from Google without much Verizon intervention — aside from a couple Verizon apps and some extra watch faces, of course.
The Wear24 comes in silver, black or rose gold color options, and prices out at an industry standard $349 — you can also pick it up for $299 with a data plan and two-year contract, or finance it for $14.58 per month for two years.
Reader comments
My big question is why... And that goes out to Verizon as well as the customer that buys it. I can't see this selling enough to make Verizon money and can't see many reasons to buy this over other unlocked models.
I have the exact same question....Why?
I have a hard enough time explaining getting an LTE watch over just going to best buy and getting one of the million other non LTE options.
Rebranded Huawei?
What a joke. I'm still waiting for them to release the Gear S3. This stinks!!!
Gear S3 is awesome watch to date!
I agree. I just bought the Bluetooth version of the watch from Best Buy. Love this watch so far. And I can still use Samsung Pay. I can still talk on the phone as well. I don't mind carrying my phone everywhere either. LTE in a watch just to not have to carry the phone around doesn't make sense to me. And you still have to pay extra per month on the cell phone plan.
I actually got ahold of one of these early, but i've looked all through this watch and cannot find how to activate nfc, despite the articles on it saying it existed, and a verizon rep assuring me that its got instructions in the manual (which of course didn't come with it, nor is it publicly available yet, go figure).
That thing is ugly.
Hey fossil! If Verizon can get a watch fabricated without the flat tire, you can do it too bud!