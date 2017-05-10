Just in case you were clamoring for a carrier-made smartwatch.

After quietly releasing its first Android Wear smartwatch with an expected availability of March, Verizon is finally ready to sell the Wear24 on May 11. The Wear24 is a pretty generic looking watch, but is rather sleek considering all of the features it packs. You're getting a 1.39-inch circular display, 450mAh battery, 768MB of RAM, 4GB storage and of course a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor.

Naturally the Wear24 is designed to be used with Verizon's LTE network, including streaming music, using maps and making calls tied to your main phone's number. Verizon claims 18 hours of usage or 60 hours of standby (under ideal conditions, of course), which seems about right compared to the likes of the LG Watch Sport. The Wear 24 isn't small, but it's about average considering what's inside: 13.4 mm thick, 42 mm across and weighing in at 85 grams.

Having Android Wear 2.0 software means you're getting the latest from Google without much Verizon intervention — aside from a couple Verizon apps and some extra watch faces, of course.

The Wear24 comes in silver, black or rose gold color options, and prices out at an industry standard $349 — you can also pick it up for $299 with a data plan and two-year contract, or finance it for $14.58 per month for two years.

See at Verizon