Verizon's self-branded smartwatch is going on sale next month.

Back in February, Verizon announced that it would be launching a self-branded smartwatch running Android Wear 2.0 called the Wear24, and now we have more details on its availability. The Wear24 will go up for sale starting May 11 and will cost $350.

The watch will be available in three color options — Stainless Steel, Gunmetal Black, and Rose Gold — and it'll come with custom watch faces that automatically change based on your location. The 42mm Wear24 features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 450mAh battery, NFC, and is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. It also has LTE, allowing it to stay connected even when it isn't paired to your phone. Android Wear 2.0 lets you use the watch with Android Pay, and there's also the option to install standalone apps from the Play Store.

The circular design resembles that of the LG Watch Sport, and Verizon's offering is thinner at 13.5mm. The Wear24 will be available from May 11 for $349 outright, and $299 if you're willing to sign a two-year contract. You'll be able to add the watch to an existing line for an additional $5 a month.

