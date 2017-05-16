Verizon is the latest carrier to roll out an update to fix the red tint issue on the Galaxy S8.

Verizon has started rolling out an update to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ that fixes the red tint display issue. After installing the update, you'll be able to fine-tune the colors by adjusting the display settings to eliminate the red tint.

Samsung has been proactive in rolling out the update around the world, with units in South Korea, India, the UK, and Canada already receiving the update. T-Mobile and AT&T also issued the update last week, and Verizon is the latest carrier to roll out the OTA in the U.S.

The update bumps the version number to NRD90M.G950USQU1AQDF for the S8 and NRD90M.G955USQU1AQDF for the S8+, and includes additional bug fixes and performance tweaks. The changelog for the update lists Bixby Vision, but that particular feature was added in a previous update that rolled out weeks ago.

If you're rocking a Verizon-branded variant of the Galaxy S8 or S8+, head into your phone's settings to download the update.