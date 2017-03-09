The company wants to incentivize new converts by offering free streaming to both Verizon Wireless and Fios customers.

Good news for those of you who've gone all in with Big Red. If you're both a Verizon Wireless and Verizon Fios subscriber, you can now use the Fios Mobile App to watch your shows from home without using your data.

Per the official release:

Fios Internet and TV subscribers can now use the Fios Mobile App to watch thousands of live and recorded shows without using their data when they also have Verizon for their mobile phone service. The Fios Mobile App allows you to stream 140+ live channels outside of your home, watch your recorded DVR shows and movies while on the go, and access thousands of On Demand titles.

The company is offering up to $500 back if you concurrently sign up for both Verizon Fios and Verizon Unlimited. If you're interested, you can contact Verizon for more details.