Get the latest flagship phones for free when you trade in your older device and switch to Verizon's unlimited plan.

Verizon is bringing back its unlimited plan for $80, or $45 per line for four lines on a family plan. You'll be able to use high-speed LTE until 22GB, following which your data speeds will be de-prioritised in the case of network congestion. The plan also includes hotspot tethering up to 10GB, and comes with free calling to Canada and Mexico.

To incentivize its unlimited plan, Verizon is offering a new trade-in plan through which you can pick up a Pixel, LG V20, Galaxy S7, S7 edge, Moto Z Droid or Moto Z Force Droid, or the latest iPhones for free.

To be eligible, you'll need to switch from your current carrier to Verizon's unlimited plan, and be willing to trade in any of the following handsets: Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, Samsung Note 5, LG G5, LG V20, HTC 10, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, or the iPhone 7 Plus.

Once you trade in, you'll receive the full retail price of any of the aforementioned devices (up to $792) in the form of bill credits over the course of 24 months. Verizon is rolling out a second offer through which you can get your hands on the latest flagships by paying $5 a month after trading in one of the following devices: Apple iPhone SE, Samsung Note 4, Samsung Galaxy S5, LG G4, LG V10, or the HTC M9.

Here's the breakdown on the new unlimited plans, straight from Verizon: