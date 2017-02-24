Another carrier report, another win for Verizon... but the gap is closing
T-Mobile's been jumping up and down claiming it's the best network now, pointing to an OpenSignal report in some of its most recent bragging. This week, we have another report from RootMetrics, which claims, as it has claimed for a while now, that Verizon is still top dog nationally in each of their six categories. So, who's right? Who's wrong? Who's best? Who's worst?
Well, like a lot of statistics and reports, it comes down to the method for collecting the data.
OpenSignal is crowd-sourced, meaning that they pull data from users where they can get them, and since most of the crowd on OpenSignal is in cities (like most of the nation's populace), T-Mobile gets a better rating and a better report because T-Mobile performs better in metro areas than rural areas. RootMetrics isn't crowd-sourced, but a more calculated analysis that balances rural and metro demographics more accurately.
So, in cities, T-Mobile has a bit better chance of working well, and if you're a city-dweller, that's great news for you. If you're out in the sticks, those OpenSignal numbers aren't going to be as accurate to you as the RootMetrics score. RootMetrics still puts Verizon in first place and AT&T as a close second.
Who's the best? Well, that depends where you are.
Who's the worst? Sprint.
Reader comments
Verizon takes top spot in latest RootMetrics nationwide report
Not surprised. I'll stuck with Verizon. I'm in Mississippi, a lot of rural here.
Same in Alabama. I test T-Mobile with prepaid all the time. It's great speed wise where there is actually signal but too many gaps in coverage between towns that Verizon and AT&T have filled.
*stick. But yeah I have a gear S3 on t-mobile and it seems it's either great or terrible. If it ever gets to the point that it's better than Verizon though I'll switch.
C-Spire has T-Mobile by the balls (spectrum squatting) in Mississippi, so good choice.
And they take bottom spot for software updates...
I know. I hate how I never have to wait on updates for my Pixel on Verizon.
That's because is a Google phone don't lump it with the rest of Verizon phones.
Yeah ... Still waiting on Nougat for my S7 edge.
That's actually not the case. It's currently the case for the S7/S7 Edge Nougat update, but they're one of the first to push some OEM security updates and they've been first on major updates for several devices as well. I'd rank them around average overall.
You people(AC) are hilarious with your backhanded compliments and begrudging acknowledgement when it's not your poster child of choice.
Will we have 6 or 8 in-depth articles on how awesome this is? I'm going to guess, probably not. Lmao.
I'm an AT&T user, and I only brought them up once the whole article. The carriers can bicker all they want so long as it leads to better service and competitive pricing at the end of the day.
Lets be careful with what is considered rural shall we? I live in upstate NY and travel most of the state for work. Is Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany and Rochester rural markets? I certainly wouldn't consider them such but T-mo coverage is at best spotty. And of course once you get into the actual rural areas its non existent.
If you live in a very large city with a population of half a million or more chances are T-mobile is competitive with Verizon. If not (which is apparently what AC considers rural) then you are going to have less coverage and in very rural areas none at all.
I'm in Waco, which is a relatively small city and would likely be closer to the rural end of the spectrum. Forgive me for not getting into each and every population density category when I was trying to quickly explain why T-Mo's results varied so widely between reports.
Good response.