Verizon is getting spendy on some big 5G acquisitions, because it doesn't want to be behind again.
When Verizon decides it wants something, an extra $1.5 billion is no problem. According to the Wall Street Journal, America's biggest cellular provider has agreed to spend $3.1 billion — $1.5 billion more than AT&T's initial purchase offer — to acquire Straight Path Communications, which has one of the largest battle chests of potential 5G spectrum in the U.S.
The interesting part about this deal is that in April AT&T actually announced the acquisition on its website, claiming that with Straight Path, and a previous purchase of FiberTower back in January, it would have the spectrum necessary to roll out one major part of its impending 5G network (its real one, not the fake kind). Specifically, Straight Path controls hundreds of megahertz of so-called millimeter wave spectrum, up in the 28GHz and 39GHz range, which allows for immense amounts of data to be passed very quickly over short distances. Along with more medium and low-band spectrum, millimeter wave will comprise much of the 5G backhaul where wired options, such as cable or fiber, can't reach.
Clearly Verizon saw the value of such spectrum, since it nearly doubled AT&T's initial offer and spent nearly eight times what the stock was worth back in April. This is very good news for Straight Path investors — at least the ones that stayed with the company through an FCC investigation that targeted unused spectrum. Straight Path ended up paying a small fine to the regulator, but also inked a deal to pay 20% of the cost of the licenses; new suitor Verizon will have to pay those fees, along with a $38 million breakage fee to AT&T.
Considering the first 5G networks, which won't incorporate this millimeter wave technology, are not expected to roll out for another two to three years, it's interesting to see Verizon spending so generously on spectrum that may only be integral to next-generation networks in half a decade or more.
Reader comments
Good thing att has nothing to worry about since they already have "5G".
$3.1 Billion is junk change for Verizon.
*chump change
If it, I guess it's nothing to AT&T
So Sprint needs to be accelerate it's plans for its 5G network before they become even more irrelevant. They stated they have no plans together sell or spin off their spectrum into a separate company. They fully intend to utilize it.. So do it Sprint.. Verizon moves quickly
Meanwhile, Sprint announces plans for " Wi-Max +".
To be gradually implimented 3 cities at a time over the next 20 years.
Whatever they're paying you, we'll double it!
...oh. that's... not... a... problem... aheh.
They need to figure out how to get more towers built. Speed means nothing if you dont have the coverage. I live 3-4 miles from google headquarters and have to walk 40 yards to the middle of a park across the street to get voice messages and send text attachments.
Either that or allow me to manually switch my phone over to wifi calling, and let me download voice mail over wifi, and allow me to send text message attachments over wifi.
Really sucks how they force all of the above over cellular data... Give the PAYING CONSUMER the choice.
LMAO, overpaid
Verizon wastes money like crazy (and people and companies OVER pay the bill) so this is routine... of course they have the money.... they can buy what they want....
This is a good purchase for them...
My bill is actually lower with Verizon then it was with T-Mobile. Just varies on a person's needs.
They waste tons of money on this stuff and probably don't pay their software peeps nearly enough to make them want to push out software updates on time. Solved. Heh heh heh.
Behind? Um Verizon has been the leader in 4g rollout and regularly win awards for their Network.
Still a better investment than AOL/Yahoo.