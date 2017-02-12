Unlimited data plans are back at big red, and the prices don't suck.

Verizon took the wraps off of a new data plan that gives customers unlimited data, talk, and text for $80 on a single line. Four lines can all get the same unlimited deal for $45 per line.

Of course, they mean alternative-unlimited like every other carrier does and you might get throttled at 22GB. We're told it shouldn't happen often, though.

On all Verizon Unlimited plans you get our fast LTE speeds. To ensure a quality experience for all customers, after 22 GB of data usage on a line during any billing cycle we may prioritize usage behind other customers in the event of network congestion. While we don't expect to do that very often, network management is a crucial tool that benefits all Verizon customers.

You can also add a connected device, like the new Verizon Wear24 or a tablet for an extra $5 per month and the international TravelPass (500 MB/day limit; 2G speeds after that) is available for $10 per day. Last but not least, mobile hotspot is included and you will be able to tether up to 10GB per month before you're throttled way down to 3G speeds.

The plan is available starting February 13 and you'll be able to get all the details at Verizon's site.

The one big unknown? They call this an introductory plan, so we're not 100% sure how it applies to existing customers. We'll know more on February 13.