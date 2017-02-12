Unlimited data plans are back at big red, and the prices don't suck.
Verizon took the wraps off of a new data plan that gives customers unlimited data, talk, and text for $80 on a single line. Four lines can all get the same unlimited deal for $45 per line.
Of course, they mean alternative-unlimited like every other carrier does and you might get throttled at 22GB. We're told it shouldn't happen often, though.
On all Verizon Unlimited plans you get our fast LTE speeds. To ensure a quality experience for all customers, after 22 GB of data usage on a line during any billing cycle we may prioritize usage behind other customers in the event of network congestion. While we don't expect to do that very often, network management is a crucial tool that benefits all Verizon customers.
You can also add a connected device, like the new Verizon Wear24 or a tablet for an extra $5 per month and the international TravelPass (500 MB/day limit; 2G speeds after that) is available for $10 per day. Last but not least, mobile hotspot is included and you will be able to tether up to 10GB per month before you're throttled way down to 3G speeds.
The plan is available starting February 13 and you'll be able to get all the details at Verizon's site.
The one big unknown? They call this an introductory plan, so we're not 100% sure how it applies to existing customers. We'll know more on February 13.
Bye T-Mobile....maybe
Yeah, I'm intrigued too. My wife has been on T-Mobile forever, I got on her plan and left AT&T years ago. Reading this makes me think about moving on.
Lol def not leaving T-Mobile. It took Verizon how many years to finally come up with a reasonably competitive plan? It's because of TMobile that this even happened.
Competition is good.
Wrong, Sprint been offering the unlimited way BEFORE T-Mobile.
So true! 👍👍
This is a good plan. And unlike T-Mobile 's offerings, it includes LTE hotspot even though it is only 10GB.
Also, unlike T-Mo's 480p video throttle, Verizon is including HD video streaming.
t-mo's video throttle is only if you're using binge-on, you can turn it off which turns off the throttle
with the new tmobile one unlimited plan, it is throttled at 480p permanently.
unless you pay a $15 premium for HD video... which you need to manually reenable every day.
I think T-Mobile might have to rethink that in light of this move, at minimum have the add on permanently enable HD video. Having to enable it every day is BS.
i dunno, i get 7gb of lte hotspot on my t-mobile plan, and they offer a plan of unlimited lte hotspot
The "upgrade" is only 14GB of LTE tethering, and yes it is a hard cap on tethering.
No they offer unlimited hotspot for $25 as an addition to the One plan.
Gotta love competition. Wonder if that is $80+ $20 line access fee or if it is all bundled in with the $80
Dunno. I'm hoping this is great with no nonsense come tomorrow.
They didn't give many details at all, just sent a press release with the above in it and the obligatory paragraphs of self-praise everyone uses in their press releases.
We'll know tomorrow.
According to droid life its flat $80. Which isn't too bad
T-Mobile One plan includes taxes and fees. Verizon, you'll probably have to add 20% to the cost as usual?
And, T-Mobile just got B-Slapped for their "Hurt Me More" commercial...!!!
I would expect the former. $60 w/o the line access fee seems way too low considering how the rest of its plans are priced out.
Yeah, it's $50 (+$20 access) for 4 gig currently
Just went through this w them Friday night. There access fee and taxes etc after my discount is close to this new plan they are offering. This plan has to exclude the access fee, etc for existing customers and perhaps some waiver for new customers?
i have a feeling the smartphone $20 FEE will still be there.
I spoke to a verizon rep tonight and it's just the flat 80 (plus taxes and fees). which is a huge plus
Right, taxes and fees are usually around 20% more. T-mobile one plan already includes those.
"Plus taxes and FEES"
At&t has to respond now
Yep!
Isn't this already similar to their unlimited with no throttling until you hit 22 GB if you already subscribe to DirecTV as well? I guess they will have to change it so you do not have to have DirecTV for their unlimited plan.
Similar, but AT&T's unlimited with directv doesn't include hot spot tethering.
I'm going to wait for AT&T. I'm currently on Sprint but I'm looking to go to a GSM carrier. I hope AT&T comes up with something similar to Verizon without having to have Direct TV or U-Verse.
GSM carrier? That is irrelevant. Both Verizon and AT&T have VoLTE. So GSM and CDMA mean nothing.
It is very relevant when manufacturers like Huawei only make phones that work on GSM carries. Try to buy a Mate 9 and activate it on Sprint or Verizon and see how VOLte works.
Blame that on Huawei for not having all of the LTE bands. Unlocked phones with the US LTE bands all included, VoLTE works just fine. Examples: Galaxy S7, Pixel, iPhone
That was just one example. There are many more phones that only work on ATT and T-Mobile.
Exactly!
Verizon is not doing anything different than anyone else. Why don't these carriers try something revolutionary like only charging you for data and phone calls you actually use and make. These flat fees per line are still overcharging you, as the carriers are well aware of the fact that most people never reach the caps for what they are being charged.
Great point jeffy5. I barely make calls. Sure we use a bunch of texts, but data is what many people need on the smartphone.
I will have to see what the plan costs are after any applicable discounts and see if this is beneficial for me.
Most of the newer data chare plan bumps my per line fee up $5 per line. The newer $110 plan for 24GB is better than the $100 for 15GB I currently have (10 plus 5 bonus) less my 22% discount. But, 3 lines x $5 more so I'm paying $18 more a month for 9GB of data if I switch, still not bad.
I think it's the same reasoning as cable channels. It's not enough to support the network if people only pay for what -they- need. Or like health insurance.
That's why I have T-Mobiles pre-paid plan which gives me 5Gigs of data, unlimited text, and 100 voice minutes for $30.
So this is why us grandfathered ULD plan customers are being booted?
I'm a ULD customer. I haven't received any correspondence saying my plan will be terminated.
You won't unless you're out of contract and consistently using over 100 GB a month. Those are the ones being targeted
It's actually over 200, not 100.
It's less than 100 I read the verizon notice. I forgot the exact number tho
The exact number is 200 GB.
http://www.droid-life.com/2017/01/09/verizon-unlimited-data-200gb-limit/
http://www.theverge.com/2017/1/9/14218232/verizon-new-upgrade-fee-30-unl...
Welp looks like I'm staying with Verizon.
Verizon is number 1. All others are number 2 or lower.
You're way off base with that remark. Read current statistics.
I'm right. Oh it's true, it's damn true.
Nice horribly dated burn.
I do not think it means what you think it means
Regardless, T-Mobile has caught up with Verizon. I'm sure you've read the same articles I have.
Have fun posting comments!
I will. I don't need a compass to know which way the wind shines.
T-Mobile still has trouble in buildings as does Sprint based on their service here in St. Louis.
That said however, every carrier performs different depending on where the customer lives and the other variables that determine "who is better".
In St. Louis, AT&T and Verizon are king from my experiences.
T-Mobile has not caught up with Verizon, maybe in the big cities, and that's a big maybe, newsflash to you, many people still live in rural areas and people from cities do still travel, not as much as they used to, but they still do. No other network covers close to the Verizon network.
No need to insult. I know there's a lot of people in a lot of places. I travel too.
He's still wrong though.
No, you're the loser, man
The recent article said that T-Mobile has gone into a virtual tie with Verizon for network speed. Not coverage. Speed.
Maybe you could work on your reading comprehension skill set. It seems to be substandard.
No, T-Mobile has not caught up with Verizon. Just look at the coverage maps and there are large portions of states T-Mobile hasn't event touched that Verizon has full coverage in.
Those articles are only based on a sample size of 17k something. Number of users does not equal coverage and LTE advanced is 44mb where I am which is 2x faster than before.
Wrong.
That is interesting. Open Signals latest report shows T-Mobile and Verizon being virtually tied in data speeds.
You failed.
To feel the thrill of victory there has to be the possibility of failure
And your comment is the failure.
You seem confident in this statement.
But being confident you are right is not the same as being right
Are u the wife of verizons CEO or something
Verizon has greater coverage. Plus they have incredibly more customers and getting those results. Read some root metrics too
Root Metrics will release their 2017 in a couple of months for the first half of the year.
Open Signal is up to date newest report as of right now.
That is great and all, but as a Verizon customer myself I am so tired of seeing all these great unlocked phones that I can never use. That still doesn't solve the issue I have with Verizon. I may still switch to T-Mobile so I can use whatever phone I want.
Agreed the real reason I switched to GSM is phone choice, I'll stick my unlimited simple choice T-Mobile plan which includes HD and tethering and let's me use any phone I want for less than this plan.
Still I can see this offer bringing lots of customers back to T-Mobile assuming this "introductory rate" isn't some scam, given that it's Verizon I'd suggest waiting to see how the details shake out before making any plans.
i agree, it's really unfortunate that most verizon phones come unlocked to use with any carrier but most unlocked phones cant be used with verizon. that said, there are many phones that come totally unlocked and can work on both GSM and CDMA. i guess it's all about getting lucky
DBT2011, GREAT POINT! I was on Verizon unlimited data plan and we left a year ago to T-Mobile and got on the simple choice Unlimited plan for $150 for 4 lines with 14Gb LTE Hotspot and 3G after . I have no complaints about T-Mobiles service in NYC and I even get better service in my home. I was thinking of looking into this Verizon offer., but you are right being on a GSM network provides more choice of phones. So I am staying with Tmobile!
Curious tho as it was said before me - is this 80+20 (privledge to be on verizon, per line?)
I caught on to the 2 mobile, 2 lines unlimited for 100 and have been VERY happy with service and coverage. Since my household does unlocked phones, always, im still a little hard pressed to move back to VZW unless they want to sweeten the pot a little better than that.
I'm fairly sure this plan will work it to be more expensive than T-Mobile in almost every scenerio. Offering unlimited data even at a higher price is probably all Verizon needs to do to go back to growing and stop existing customers from defecting assuming this is a permanent return to unlimited data.
i spoke to verizon tonight. the 80 includes the access charge so no separate $20 fee
That actually sounds pretty good, especially the included tethering. I'm cautiously optimistic.
I would rather see cheaper / inexpensive data than just unlimited. For example - make each Gig of data for $1 or $2 and let more people use it without feeling like cheated.
$1 for each gig of data? Um, I'll have what you're smoking if you think that would ever possibly happen given how ALL of the carriers are pricing data.
Considering Verizon's current profits and considerable data usage even at roughly $10/GB I'm not sure why they would have any incentive to change to a dramatically lower price per GB.
Data is the new profit driver. That's why carriers offer unlimited talk and text. Those services don't drive profits. Data is the new battlefield; hence the reason carriers want to push ULD customers to other plans.
As a Verizon customer very happy with both their coverage and customer service, this sounds really good to me. As long as the finite details bear it out.
Also, a great big thank you to T-Mobile for pretty much anything positive that the other big 3 carriers have done for their customers in the last 3 or 4 years.
Hey T-Mobile customers, if TMobile works for you, awesome. But for the rest of us, rejoice! Been waiting on this a longgg time! I can now keep the coverage I love, and stream like a madman!
A little late Verizon, but I'll take it! Sign me up! Twice!
if it has reasonable conditions, i'll change my plan to this. need more details...
Yeah, more details are definitely needed. I'm wondering if this will include the Canada/Mexico Roaming. I like the idea of being able to use my phone when traveling as if I were using my phone at home.
Doesn't stunts like this though also make Shammo and the like look like total fools for just sounding off on how no one wants unlimited just a short time ago? Lol
Agreed! I work for Verizon indirectly and couldn't agree more about how foolish Shammo sounded. Just another example Showing how far the disconnect is from executive positions to consumer reality.
1. "Introductory"?
2. Not as good as TMo when outside the U.S. May not matter to many, but it does for me.
If I'm outside the US, I just go and buy a SIM card for a local network and pop it into my phone.
Well right now I'm paying 323 or something like that with 4 lines on 16GBs of shared data. On top of that we have 6GBs of bonus data and 5.94 carry over from last month. If the plans are 45 bucks per a line that'll be 180. Add in the phone payments (23x4=92) then total is 272. Add taxes and fees and other BS that I don't understand and I'm pretty much paying the same thing. The only good thing is that I can save 4 bucks per a line to cancel that stupid "Family Base" where I have to monitor everyone's data.
I'm also wondering if that 22GB threshold is forever solid. T-Mobile started off at like 22GB or 23GB and it gets adjusted. I'm wondering if Verizon will do the same.
Now they are doing it at around 28GB
I got $100 for 2 lines Unlimited Simple Choice on T-Mobile and $40 any additional lines, that's still cheaper from this plan! I don't think it's worth the change for the drop more better coverage etc.
You will never find a better new plan than an old grandfathered plan. Why even comment?
The 4 line deal sounds too good to be true. Knowing Verizon they'll add an extra $20/line. I'd still consider it if I knew 3 other people I could trust to split a phone bill with.
This is interesting. I am curious how this would work for a family of 2. They mention a single line and a family of 4, but nothing in between. I guess tomorrow will tell...
This sounds good, I might leave Cricket. I pay 45 a month, no tethering, roaming or anything and only get 8 gigs...
and capped at 8mps down.
And I'm doing the opposite. Taking my verizon HTC 10 to cricket. I don't get all the bands and my speed is HSPA, but doesnt seem that bad actually. You happy with cricket?
I switched off my Verizon udp about 8 months ago to cricket. I pay $50 per month for unlimited on cricket (no fees or taxes) because I'm on a 5 line family plan. The speed difference is definitely noticeable at peak times in South bend /Mishawaka area where I work. But, for the most part I've been pretty happy with cricket as well as the rest of my family that made the switch. (they only pay $20 per line for 2.5gb*soon to be 3gb* of data per month with the family discount). If they'd be heavy data users, I'd probably try and talk them into switching back to Verizon since it'd be roughly the same price for me after taxes and fees with the bonus of not getting limited to 8mbps down on lte as well as post paid att customers seemingly getting priority at peak times. (sometimes I barely get 1.5mbs down during the drive home on full LTE signal). The only thing I'd miss is not being able to use any unlocked phone. I love my oneplus 3.
yeah, just the 8 gig cap and don't think unlimited is worth 65 since its capped on speed.
"22 GB per line" before potential throttling? Be interested in the fine print for multiple lines.
I wish news sites would call these 22gb plans in their headline instead of unlimited. It would be a more accurate disruption of the plan.
UDP is just that, unlimited data. Nowhere does it say unlimited 4G speeds
It is unlimited "not 22 GB" plan, reading comprehension is essential.
It's not capped at 22GB. It means that once you hit 22GB, you'll be at a lower data priority than other Verizon customers. If the data isn't congested, you'll still get full LTE speeds.
Well time to move to the USA, later Canada
Still not unlimited as they say when u get throttled at the 22gb cap for the month.
It is sad they all make hundreds of millions and still not let people have true unlimited
You don't get throttled, only if you are over 22 GB during the current month and are in an area with a congested tower, how hard is that for you to comprehend, which will rarely happen.
Yes.. just like every other unlimited plan offered by all carriers now.
Too late. Verizon has f-ucked over its customers for so long that people have had it. Their latest ad, that people don't even use 5GB of data is just a slap in the face of its customers. Maybe people don't use that much cell data because Verizon's plans will f-uck you in the a-ss if you go 1MB over the small amount they "give" you. Already in the process of switching to T-Mobile. Unlimited data and lines are only $40/each + $150/line switched. Eat it, V.
Good luck with the "where is my connection" provider.
Well said my man
'Introductory'. I'd be wary of that term attached to this. Sprint just put out a plan that'll go up $100 after 12 months. What will Verizon jack it up to?
Stop the whining, this is a good start I think, they can only make the plan better for the customer down the line, not worse. I still have the unlimited data plan, but only 450 minutes of talk time, if this is $80 plus taxes, I might jump on it.
Why stop the whining, his point is totally valid
Sprint's plan only goes up $100 if you get all 5 lines. It's still $100 for 2 line with unlimited data and 5 GBs of tethering each.
Sprint coverage is horrible.
Bring back the pixel deal & im on my way
and after taxes and fees, it'll be about $120-$130. no thanks.
Taxes and fees don't total up to $40-$50 per line lol. You'll be paying closer to $90-$95.
Can't believe I'm about to say this but this plan seems much better than what T-Mobile is offering and I may take them up on it. High speed tethering and 720p video for $80 bucks, hmm.
It's not limited to 720p, it's unthrottled video.
All it took was aggressive competition and a lot of issues with the SEC and Verizon "decided" that the people actually wanted unlimited data after all? I'm shocked! Being a long time Verizon customer since 2008, I understand the value of the unlimited plan. And as Verizon has been trying to do everything legally in its power to get the 1-2% of its grandfathered user base off of it, now the ones that left have to be feeling a certain way about that. I'm glad Verizon finally got with the program, since it's great for customers to have choice.
Thanks T-Mobile. But still not enough since I want to use the device I want and not restricted by the ugly looking crappy Verizon branded devices.
At the end of the day, what good is your device "without the Verizon branding" when you can't get a connection, on most devices now it is on the back, and most people use a case on their phones, so who cares, a phone is supposed to be a tool, not something you make love to, and what good is that tool if it becomes a paperweight.
At the end of the day, luckily for me AT&T, T-Mobile both have great coverage at my work, home and places I travel often. So, I don't to deal with crap carrier phones from any carrier. Also it's not just the logo, it's the carrier firmware as well.
Just depends where you live. You do realize it is possible for T-Mobile and others to work great for some? Carriers aren't a one size fits all type of thing ;).
Verizon branding on my Moto Z Play Droid....Just a tiny "Droid" in the camera bump. That is all. BTW, the "looks" of a phone is a weird top priority. Admire it? Show off the contours? To each their own.
I can't stand how all the links just point back to AC. Come on guys..
So they finally resigned themselves to doing this!
In addition to the plan customers must sign up for paperless billing and AutoPay.
And what exactly is the problem with this, I have been on paperless billing and auto pay for some time now.
There isn't a problem with it as long as you feel comfortable with your wireless provider automatically debiting the funds out of your account.
Never had any issues with it, why would you, just asking.
Greatest rule of thumb in finance is to never give someone control of debiting funds whenever they want. If they just happen to have a billing issue that you fail to catch the money is already gone. They will not send it back they will just give bill credits but that doesn't help your bank account.
I never allow autopay for anything as i can manage my debts and bills just fine on my own.
Well said.
Another wife of verizons CEO right here. U go to bat for verizon on every comment
Wow, I can't believe VZW.. #desperate
You kind of people are funny. Verizon isn't desperate. They can put the hammer down whenever they want. And they just did. Any deal that T-Mobile throws out there, Verizon and AT&T can easily match. That's what happens with super profitable companies that have money laying around all over the place.
If Verizon could do whatever they want they would have done it sooner than now. They've lost more customers than what they've really wanted to lose to other carriers.
Too late. I dropped Verizon like yesterdays underwear.
Holy - I'm going to bail on my $95 T-Mo unlimited plan tomorrow. Strange offering from Verizon and quite irresistible at $80. Better get it before they change their mind lol.
Good Verizon, good! Maybe a few of those lines I have at T-Mobile will return to Verizon.
To me, it sounds like Verizon is trying to milk what they can from their LTE network. Which is fine by me. Verizon is preparing for 5G, drastically increasing bandwidth to their cell sites. The bottle neck will likely be the LTE radios on the towers.
This plan specificity mentions LTE. 5G will not be called LTE. For a while Verizon made it hard to bring unlimited data from 3G to 4G. I suspect a similar situation when 5G is turned on.
Well... Existing phones, like the ZForce, S7, iPhone, etc, wont have the 5G available anyway... So anyone who just got a new phone, unless they paid outright, will be on the LTE for a while. So to them it wont matter if the unlimited is not on the 5G yet...
Plus, I expect the 5G coverage to take a while to get blanketed... like 4G did... with only the 'big' metro areas getting coverage at first.
Cdma no thank you! Such a limit on devices you can have on Their network
I work for Verizon as a Sales rep and just finished my training on the new plan. There really isn't any hidden wording on this. Its Unlimited 4G LTE speeds. The prioritizing during the sample in Manhattan showed a throttled speed on average lasted for 3-5 minutes and brought the speed down to 8mb p/s. Which is still fine.
The following prices is for a family plan and DOES include a $20 line access fee per smart phone Single line plans are different. But is before taxes and device payments. (Be aware that the price will vary if your line is on a 2 year contract)
2 Lines - $140
3 Lines - $160
4 Lines - $180
If you port over to Verizon, before taking advantage of any trade in credits or promotions, and get 4 Galaxy S7s the device Payments are $28 for 24 months. Your base bill before taxes and promotions would be
$180 for the plan and access and $112 for device payments for $292. around $320 guesstimate including taxes. That's roughly $80 per line for an Unlimited Data on VERIZON with a PREMIUM smartphone.
The pricing and service is absolutely competitive.
And if you don't want premium smart phones or just need entry level smart phones for kids or older members of your family hey we have the Samsung J3v for $0 monthly and the LG stylo 2 or the Iphone SE for much cheaper than the GS7 or Iphone7 or the Pixel.
Video streams are not quality capped. Same service and speed as if you were on a 24 GB plan.
The only catch that I can tell is that you DO NOT GET YOUR EMPLOYER DISCOUNTS unless you are Military/Veteran.
Thanks for the information.
Thank you
The "Verizon's site" link doesn't go to Verizon's site.
Don't see many commenters who have noticed that you have to sign up for autopay and paperless billing to get this plan at $80/line....
It is above in the comments.
VZW has been screwing over their customers for years and suddenly they drop their fees a bit (thanks to pressure from Tmobile I'm sure) and now people are short minded and consider going to VZW? I was with VZW for over 10 years and I left them 3 years ago for TMobile, don't miss them one bit. TMobile has significantly improved during the time and made things interesting. I'm sticking with TMobile as they still are lower priced for 5 lines. And I received free pizza, free subs, free movies, discounts on gas and lots of other things. I even got a free tablet - life is great with TMobile, looking to the time when VZW is a distant memory :)
I haven't looked at the details of VZW's offering but guessing they'll have 2 year contract - ugh, really?
Plus 100 to your comment.
Preacher brother preach
The bill will be over 100 easy. Omg dealing with verizon CS is the WORST.
Thank Tmo for this everyone