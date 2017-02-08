Verizon is offering its own smartwatch, because why not?

Riding on the news of the the LG Watch Sport being announced, Verizon is also releasing a self-branded exclusive smartwatch running Android Wear 2.0 called the Wear24. Much like its own Ellipsis tablets, the Wear24 watch is a less-expensive option that Verizon can offer without managing a partnership for a big brand name company.

The Wear24 in many ways shares design traits with the LG Watch Sport like its large, circular display and metal case with large band attachments. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 450mAh battery, NFC for Android Pay and IP67 water resistance. It's just a tad thinner than the Watch Sport, coming in at 13.5 mm thick.

Of course with Android Wear 2.0 on board it will function very similarly to the other Android Wear watches, but Verizon is also touting its pre-installed watch faces that are of course customizable but can also automatically change based on your location.

The Wear24 will be available for $299 with a two-year contract when it goes on sale in March, $30 less than the LG Watch Sport costs on the same terms.