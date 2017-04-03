Verizon wants to help upgrade your tech accessories this April.

Carriers frequently offer trade-in deals to upgrade your smartphone, but Verizon is looking to extend that offer to some popular accessories by offering a pretty sweet trade-in deal on select products.

Running until the end of April, you can get a $30 Visa prepaid card when you spend over $149.99 on a new smart thermostat, fitness tracker, or speakers and recycle your old gear. With summer just around the corner, it's the perfect time to upgrade your old thermostat to the latest Nest Thermostat or trade up your Fitbit to the latest Charge 2 model.

If you're interested in snagging some new speakers for the summer, bring down that old Bluetooth speaker and upgrade to the UE BOOM 2. The UE Boom 2 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy and, conveniently enough, Verizon has them on sale for $149.99 — 25% off the regular price.

Once you've completed your trade-in, you'll need to head to Verizon's Promotion Center and use the promo code RECYCLE along with receipt info and UPC barcodes to read the full terms and conditions and submit your form to complete the deal. You can trade in multiple devices at one time, but trades must be like for like; your old fitness tracker for a new fitness tracker, your old school thermostat for a new smart thermostat, etc.

Will you be using this deal to upgrade your accessories? Let us know in the comments!