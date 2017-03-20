Intelligent speakers shouldn't be confined to just one room of your house.

Verizon has been pushing its offering of accessories and smart home products quite a bit recently, and its latest deal will give you two Google Homes for $229. That's $115 each ... or one at $130, with the second one at $100. Hey, any way you slice it, you're saving $30 when you buy two Google Homes, and that's a really solid deal.

Maybe you haven't yet hopped on the Google Home train or you've already bought one and want two more for around the house; either way, Verizon is a great place to look if you're in the market. Verizon also offers free shipping if you want to buy online.