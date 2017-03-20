Intelligent speakers shouldn't be confined to just one room of your house.

Verizon has been pushing its offering of accessories and smart home products quite a bit recently, and its latest deal will give you two Google Homes for $229. That's $115 each ... or one at $130, with the second one at $100. Hey, any way you slice it, you're saving $30 when you buy two Google Homes, and that's a really solid deal.

See at Verizon

Google Home

Maybe you haven't yet hopped on the Google Home train or you've already bought one and want two more for around the house; either way, Verizon is a great place to look if you're in the market. Verizon also offers free shipping if you want to buy online.

Google Home

Google Store Best Buy Target