Intelligent speakers shouldn't be confined to just one room of your house.
Verizon has been pushing its offering of accessories and smart home products quite a bit recently, and its latest deal will give you two Google Homes for $229. That's $115 each ... or one at $130, with the second one at $100. Hey, any way you slice it, you're saving $30 when you buy two Google Homes, and that's a really solid deal.
Maybe you haven't yet hopped on the Google Home train or you've already bought one and want two more for around the house; either way, Verizon is a great place to look if you're in the market. Verizon also offers free shipping if you want to buy online.
Google Home
Reader comments
Or if u get an LG G6... you get a google home and a TV for free.......
When they come down to 35.00 a piece maybe, I'll buy one...... too easy to just ask my phone...
Some of my friends got these, and wished they saved their money... After asking the same questions over and over again it gets old.. and they just sit there, collecting dust...
Unless you really need to use it on a routine basis, it's not worth it...
If you are not using any home automation I would have to agree with you... Only using the Home to do Google searches once in a while would get pretty boring and would make the Home pointless when you already have a smartphone on you most of the time.
But with home automation the Google Home becomes a pretty awesome device. With my voice, I can play music on any speaker (or groups of speaks) in my house or I can control any of the lights (or groups of lights) in my home. Also since the Assistant in the Home is linked to the Assistant on my phone I can control all these devices in my house with my voice from my phone from anywhere... So even before I pull in my driveway at night I can say to my Pixel... "Okay Google, turn on outside lights" and my Pixel responds "OK, turing 6 lights on".
