Verizon's update means the Big Four have all brought their Galaxy S7 into Nougat country.
The Nougat update for your Verizon Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge is available for downloading. If you haven't received a notification about its availability yet, you can manually check through the device settings and you should be good to go. For a refresher on what to expect with Nougat on the S7, we've got a handy video!
Verizon reminds us that to update (the new software version is NRD90M.G930VVRU4BQA2) you'll need to have a charged battery and you should either be connected to Wi-Fi or have a "strong connection to the Verizon network." For more details hit the Verizon update page and have a gander.
Now we wait to see when the unlocked model gets a turn.
Reader comments
If you go to the update page it has the Moto z play droid edition's last update as 3/7/2017, if you click on it it talks about the last update where they fixed the notification volume, but maybe we're getting nougat tomorrow, crossing my fingers
Let's hope so! I've been getting antsy lol 😁
HTC..... Uh
Got it and installed!
We were all wondering
It's very good, but there are a few bugs.
Loaded it this morning and haven't noticed any problems. What bugs have you found?
So far working smooth
Downloading now!
Congrats...only took 7 months after release.
Still no update for my sprint HTC One M9,very disappointing
I can see where you made 2 mistakes lol.
My M9 is running perfect on Marshmallow and Sprint so no complaints from me.
Where is my Note 5 update, verizon? Enjoy it on my LG G3 (RR) and can't wait to see it on my "normal" phone!
i got s6 edge plus, i'm sure Verzion will released in March.... Of 2018.
You guys are a bit late in regards to this news, downloaded the update hours ago.
Right? Droid life was on this almost a day ago haha
Anyone having problems getting their Internet icon to work? Mine will not work at all.
No issues here.
What Browser do you use? Chrome is working OK for me with Nova Launcher. I think Samsung's browser is still in beta on Nougat.
I was using Samsung Internet. I uninstalled it and it's incompatible with nougat. Enabled chrome, and it's working
Samsung internet works just fine for me.
Samsung browser works fantastic, I don't use Chrome browser with my S7. I also use the add block extension for the Samsung browser which helps make it blazing fast.
Nowwww the wait for the unlocked version. Tick tock.
I have the Verizon version, but I think it's ridiculous that the unlocked version has to wait. It should be first every single time in my opinion. That's why I continue to get the carrier version.
The background picture looks fine when you are on the home screen or swipe left or right screens. When you select apps, they become blurry. Crazy!
So happy I ditched V for Project Fi.
So this means your are now overpaying for your data.
OK who thought that using 2 pt fonts was a good idea for the notifications. Is samsung trying to force me to wear my bifocals
And yet the unlocked S7 remains on Marshmallow...