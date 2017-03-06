Verizon's update means the Big Four have all brought their Galaxy S7 into Nougat country.

The Nougat update for your Verizon Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge is available for downloading. If you haven't received a notification about its availability yet, you can manually check through the device settings and you should be good to go. For a refresher on what to expect with Nougat on the S7, we've got a handy video!

Verizon reminds us that to update (the new software version is NRD90M.G930VVRU4BQA2) you'll need to have a charged battery and you should either be connected to Wi-Fi or have a "strong connection to the Verizon network." For more details hit the Verizon update page and have a gander.

Now we wait to see when the unlocked model gets a turn.