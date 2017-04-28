Customer support is important to most companies.
Things invariably go wrong with any product or service, and those people need support to get them back to the experience a company tries to put forward for everyone. When what goes wrong is the phone we keep our whole lives on, or the cellular connection that we use as a literal lifeline in our darkest moments, good customer service isn't just desires, it is necessary.
So, which carriers took the top spot in a new survey of carrier customer support by Tom's Guide?
Verizon came first this year, beating out last year's winner AT&T as well as inching past T-Mobile. T-Mobile just edged out AT&T, knocking the Texas-based carrier down to third in this year's rankings. AT&T added AI-based operators to its support call system, slowing response time and rankling its ratings.
Check out the full results at Tom's Guide, then tell us if it matches your experience when dealing with your carrier's tech support.
Reader comments
This will be news to most Verizon customers.
They probably didn't count "why is my bill $40 higher than the advertised rate" questions as "customer support".
They obviously didn't deduct points for VZW forcing customers to listen to advertisements for new devices each and every time a customer calls in.
+1!... i hate that when i call for tech or sales support for my android phone, the very first thing i hear is basically how great the iphone is... as if it's the only device they sell, or like i've never heard of these newfangled "i" devices...?!
I switched to Verizon about a month ago cause my girlfriend wanted us to share an unlimited data plan. I must say that I'm not impressed. I got better service with cricket
Any time I've had problems or need help with service I go to Verizon website and use the online live chat service. It's always been quick and helpful. No complaints whatsoever. YMMV of course.
I know it's super cool to hate Verizon, but my family and I are with them and stay with them because of vastly superior geographic coverage and great customer service anytime I've needed to contact them. Oh well, hate away and have a good one.
Hey in these threads, people hate whatever the story is about.... doesn't matter what it is.....they will tell u in their comment that they own or subscribe to said thing and still hate it lol.....people love to hate stuff, that's just what it is these days lol
It's due to everyone relating their anecdotal experience. Personally, I've never had a bad experience with AT&T when I was work them, and so far T-Mobile has been good as well. I know people that have had horrible experiences with all 4 major carriers. Sprint is the one that I hear they most horror stories about. I guess part of it depends on what you're contacting them for.
Lol. Seriously! Tell that to my family members that hate calling Verizon customer service and the dozens of forums filled with complaints. Not to mention walking into a Verizon store is like walking into a car dealership on steroids. At least they still have good rural coverage.
No documentation on sample size, methodology, margin of error.... bleh.
Been with verizon 25 years. As soon as my last line is off contract, im taking my 4 lines elsewhere. Customer service was a big part of that decision. One thing I hate is being lied to, and j/off.
I've been with Verizon over 10 years and I will say that I have never had any issues when calling in. In fact, I recently called about a higher than usual bill and the rep who helped me took a look and removed/lowered some fees for me so my bill is back to managable levels.
I left because of customer service. After 4 months of trying to get my pixel XL promotion honored, they charged me $325 inconvenience. Maybe I'm an outlier but I walked.
I wasn't impressed with Verizon customer service at all. Not even on my first visit when I opened 4 lines, they didn't even throw in a free case or anything. T-mobile on the other hand they go the extra mile. Hands down best customer service in the US. I love calling them.
The best customer service is the one you never need
What did JD Power say?
Bahahahaha this is hilarious. The fact that last years winner was AT&T should have told you that this "survey" is bogus