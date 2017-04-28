Customer support is important to most companies.

Things invariably go wrong with any product or service, and those people need support to get them back to the experience a company tries to put forward for everyone. When what goes wrong is the phone we keep our whole lives on, or the cellular connection that we use as a literal lifeline in our darkest moments, good customer service isn't just desires, it is necessary.

So, which carriers took the top spot in a new survey of carrier customer support by Tom's Guide?

Verizon came first this year, beating out last year's winner AT&T as well as inching past T-Mobile. T-Mobile just edged out AT&T, knocking the Texas-based carrier down to third in this year's rankings. AT&T added AI-based operators to its support call system, slowing response time and rankling its ratings.

Check out the full results at Tom's Guide, then tell us if it matches your experience when dealing with your carrier's tech support.