Keeping in touch just got a little cheaper.
Verizon has a new plan option for people who make calls outside the U.S. dubbed Unlimited Together - World. The $15 monthly add-on provides unlimited voice calling minutes to landlines in over 70 countries and unlimited calling minutes to mobile numbers in over 40 countries. Additionally, rates are discounted for calls in over 160 other countries. Verizon's VP of Marketing Rob Miller comments:
Talking with family and friends abroad should not be limited by distance or a cut-rate network. With the introduction of Unlimited Together, it is easier and more affordable than ever for our customers to call their loved ones and talk as long as they want.
The new program can be added to any post-paid service plan. See Verizon's International Services page for more details, and the full press release is below.
Unlimited Together joins the Verizon suite of international services that enables customers to stay connected around the world.
Another money grab by Verizon, LMAO.
Actually it would seem like a savings to people who would need it and only those who need it would be the ones signing up for it. Sounds more like a useful service.