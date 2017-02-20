Verizon currently has a variety of its accessories on sale in celebration of Presidents Day. From wearables to Bluetooth accessories, portable batteries to VR viewers, there are lots of great deals here that you'll want to check out. Whether you are looking for something to go with your new phone, or need a gift for someone else, now may be the perfect time to make your purchase.

Some of the deals include:

Verizon is also running a number of other deals right now that are worth checking out. When switching to Verizon's new unlimited plan and trading in your old phone you can grab a Galaxy S7, Google Pixel, LG V20, or other select phones for free, and if you spend $200 on accessories Verizon will give you a $50 Visa prepaid card. You'll need to use code STOCKUP50 when checking out to get it.

