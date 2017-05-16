You won't find the Verizon variant on LG's site either.

Verizon users who were looking forward to talking to family member through their wrists — a la Inspector Gadget — you're out of a luck. Verizon has cancelled the sale of the LTE-connected LG Watch Sport, in addition to pre-orders, and this is after the smartwatch had already experienced a significant delay.

Droid-life reports:

We have yet to hear back from LG, but Verizon flat out told us that the LG Watch Sport has been cancelled. In other words, they are no longer carrying the LTE-equipped Android Wear 2.0 device. We've checked all over their site and it does indeed appear to be completely wiped from any sales pages.

The cancellation of the sale of the Watch Sport seems especially coincidental if you consider the fact that Verizon's own LTE-connected Wear24 went on sale just last week. The Verizon-compatible watch option for the Watch Sport has also been removed from LG's website.

Verizon will be offering those customers who pre-ordered the Watch Sport a discount on its other available connected watches — including the Wear24.