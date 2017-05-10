Which Verizon plan fits your needs best?

Verizon Wireless is the largest wireless carrier in the U.S. with over 145 million subscribers. It offers nationwide Voice and LTE data coverage on its network, using GSM, LTE, and CDMA technology.

Verizon offers unlimited talk and text wireless plans for individuals and families and it has deals on the latest smartphone, including the Samsung Galaxy S8. If you're thinking of switching to Verizon or you're about to renew your plan, you might be wondering which plan best suits your usage habits and needs on a monthly basis. Do you really need unlimited data? Are you signing up for multiple lines?

If you have questions about which Verizon plan is best for you, we have answers. Check these out and see if they work for you.

Individual plans

Verizon offers two types of plans: talk, text, and data and prepaid.

Talk, text, and data plans

For individual lines, Verizon essentially offers one plan with four tiers: Small, Medium, Large, and Unlimited. Each plan features unlimited nationwide talk and text, unlimited 2G data, and rollover data (data you don't use in a month is available until the end of the next month). The amount of 4G LTE data is all that really changes between each plan.

Small gets 2GB of 4G LTE for $35/month, Medium gets 4GB for $50/month, Large gets 8GB for $70/month, and Unlimited get 22GB for $80/month. Unlimited plans also feature tethering, HD video streaming, and service in Mexico and Canada.

Keep in mind that the above-mentioned prices don't include any monthly payments you have to make if you decide to purchase a phone through Verizon.

Verizon prepaid

If you don't want to sign up for a contract of any kind, then you can go month-to-month with Verizon on its prepaid plans. The best prepaid plan is the $50/month plan, which features 5GB of 4G LTE data (1GB more than Verizon's Medium plan), unlimited domestic talk and text, and unlimited texting to over 200 countries.

The other positive aspect of this plan is that any data you don't use rolls over to your next month. You also still get unlimited 2G data speeds after you use up your 4G LTE allotment.

Best family plan

If you're wondering if a family plan is right for you, consider this: You really only save money on three lines or more. Most Americans don't use more than 3GB or 4GB of 4G LTE data per month, so to sign up two lines on the unlimited plan, for $70 per line isn't really worth it. However, once you sign up a third line, each line drops to $54 per month. That's a great savings, since the individual 4GB plans are $50/month. Instead, each line gets up to 22GB of 4G LTE for $54/month.

You can sign up up to 10 lines, and at that point each line is only $30/month. These prices are with the $10/month Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount (not per line).

Verizon's unlimited plan comes with 22GB of 4G LTE data, unlimited talk and text, HD video streaming, tethering, and service in Mexico and Canada.

Best Verizon phones

Verizon doesn't really play nice with the whole "bring your own device" (BYOD) thing. In fact, it doesn't really play at all. Unless you have an inactive Verizon phone lying around, you can't bring your own phone. If you're not bringing your own phone to Verizon, these are the best ones you can purchase from the carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Samsung's newest flagships are the best Android phones on the market, with their slick design, featuring minimal bezel, curved screens, a new aspect ratio, and industry-leading displays. These phones have huge displays, but they don't feel huge, thanks to the fact that they're thinner than other big phones. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ also have phenomenal cameras, both rear and front, offering excellent image quality, thanks to updated processors.

You can get the Galaxy S8 starting at $31.50/month and the Galaxy S8+ starting at $35.

Google Pixel

Before it was dethroned by the Galaxy S8, the Google Pixel was the best Android phone around and still is one of the best money can buy. Featuring Google's "pure" Android software and being the first Android phone with Google Assistant, the Pixel reshaped the Android landscape.

The Pixel has a metal body that feels well-made in the hand, and the software experience is clean and straightforward. The Pixel's camera is definitely one of the best Android phone cameras available and still competes with the other top options.

You can get a Pixel starting at $27.08/month from Verizon.

LG V20

If you'd like a large phone, then check out LG's V20. It has a gorgeous 5.7-inch QHD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage, making it an excellent phone for power users. It features a removable battery, two rear cameras, and Second Screen notifications, as well as easy-to-reach shortcuts (which are super important if you're using a big phone and have smaller hands).

Each of the V20's two rear cameras has its own focal length, which can help you create some stunning effects, making this the perfect phone for avid photographers who don't feel like lugging around their DSLR.

You can get the LG V20 starting at $24/month from Verizon.

Best deals on Verizon

Verizon's best deal right now is the Samsung Galaxy S8 for as little as $15/month or the Galaxy S8+ for as little as $20/month. To be eligible, you need to port in your number from another carrier, sign up for Verizon's Unlimited plan, and trade in an eligible phone.

If you're not in for a premium device and just want a phone that you can surf the web with, and you aren't concerned with performance or cameras or anything like that, then Verizon has a range of budget smartphones that you can get for free or $5/month.

How to cancel Verizon

The absolute easiest way to cancel Verizon is to switch providers and have your new carrier port your number over. That's really it. Depending on your plan, Verizon may charge you an early termination fee. You may also have to buy out any devices for which you still owe.

Verizon like to make things a bit difficult on you if you're trying to cancel, but if you'd rather speak with a service rep you can do one of the following:

Call Verizon's customer service line at 1-800-837-4966

Talk to someone in person at a Verizon store near you.

How to unlock a Verizon Wireless phone

Looking to leave Verizon but want to take your phone with you? Well, Verizon may not let you bring your own phone (or makes it very hard to, anyway), but you can definitely take your phone with you.

From Verizon's site:

We do not lock most phones or tablets that are activated with our postpay service, either during or after the term of your service contract or Edge installment sales agreement. We do not lock our 4G LTE devices, and no code is needed to program them for use with another carrier.

So you should be able to take just about any phone you have from Verizon and use it with another carrier, though you'll want to check eligibility with the other carrier before signing up.

Finding an alternative carrier that uses Verizon's service

Alternative carriers or mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) are carriers that lease coverage from the Big Four carriers (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile). Verizon doesn't have too many MVNOs under its belt, but if you enjoy Verizon's coverage and are perhaps seeking cheaper plans, then you should consider switching to an MVNO.

Big players in the alternative carrier market that use Verizon's network are Credo Mobile, Straight Talk, and Tracfone, but there are a few others to consider.

Just keep in mind that many alternative carriers lease coverage from multiple networks, so depending on your plan you may not actually be connected to Verizon's network.

Complete list of Verizon MVNOs