Google's inclusive emojis mean nothing if only a small percentage of its users feel represented.
Software updates have always been a major headache for Android users. Frankly, it's a wonder that so many of us have stuck around this long as fragmentation remains a major issue on our beloved mobile platform. Especially considering that the lack of consistent software updates means that there are too many users without the same features that their other Android brethren are using on the regular, like the latest emoji.
You might be wondering: Why does it matter if I have the latest emoji? Well, think of it this way: just because you don't eat croissants doesn't mean there aren't others out there that want their croissant-loving ways recognized as the norm. As Emojipedia rightly points out, despite the fact that Google was the first to introduce more diverse emoji in Unicode 9, including a number representing the working female populace, it has no bragging rights because only 4 percent of Android's users are actually utilizing the new cast of characters. (The data is based on Emojipedia's internal findings.)
Apple, on the other hand, is doing a better job at making its users feel included based on the sheer fact that it controls software updates, thus pushing out those new emoji to a whopping 84 percent of its users. That's a major chunk of people who have access to emoji that represent them! As Emojipedia pleads:
A phone that can't see the 12+ months of new emojis is crippled as a communication device.
Sure, you could use a third-party keyboard app or a messaging platform like WhatsApp to streamline the emoji process on your yet-to-be-updated Android device, but that doesn't help everyone else. There are still 96 percent of Android users out there who can't see the new emoji offered on the platform, and thus, a big chunk of users who aren't seeing themselves represented.
I've been racking my brain on how to fix this problem, but I have no answer for you at the moment. We're still fighting for timely software updates on the Android platform. Emojipedia suggests spending your money where your mouth is, but that's not going to happen here at Android Central as we're all planning to continue wielding Android devices. The best we can do right now is continue to harp on Google on the issues of fragmentation because those who are left behind are not just missing out on new software features and security updates — they're also missing out on feeling represented by their mobile platform.
Reader comments
🤔 😵 🖕
At this point, emoji should be allowed to be uncoupled from the core system and upgraded through the Play Store. Get everyone on Google emoji and get them updated quicker: 🐦 🐦, one stone emoji
I was going to say essentially the same thing, I do not understand why these require an OS update.
Or include it in play services
Maybe cause I find them useless and primitive?
This is an article about not having access to the latest emojis, not whether Jonathan finds them useful. Thanks for the input though.
I know. I'm saying a full article treating people who don't have the latest emojis like a problem that needs to be resolved is like d of silly. It's far from being an important part of Android.
It is important for the millions who really love them.
"It's far from being an important part of Android."
Try not speaking for everyone, it is fine if you don't find them useful but TONS of people clearly do. Emojis are massively popular, this is an obvious fact, I think the issue is well worth looking at.
This isn't an article about codiusprime tearfully professing his love for emojis
I never said it was? And I don't particularly care about emojis. I just realize that it matters to many people who might read this website, not that hard.
It's one of the more easily quantified examples of Android updates and features that are taking far too long to reach most devices. Replace emoji with night mode or direct reply from Nougat.
That's fair. But what if I never use a google device and use the LG keyboard or Samsung keyboard? I can be running 7.1 and still not have those emojis. Doesn't mean I'm not up to date. These numbers assume Android = Google which it doesn't.
Simple: Humans stop buying phones that get abandoned by their OEM.
Sucks that it is so scattered.
Does anyone really care?
I for one wish there was a way to disable the emoji button on each of the keyboards that I use. The stupid useless button just takes up space...
I have to access a submenu for basic punctuation yet there is an emoji button occupying a prime spot right next to the space bar... Common...
So, emoji are part of a font, right? Why can't that be uncoupled from the OS and updated through the store? Never made sense to me that you have to update the entire operating system to update the font.
I don't think I've ever used an emoji before. I think it's more of a teenage girl thing. That's probably why more Apple users use them.
A phone that can't see the 12+ months of new emojis is crippled as a communication device - not the first metric that comes mind for "crippled communication device".
you may be right, but looking at other challenges we are seeing on (having too many messaging apps for example), this is not helping.
I never, ever, use emoji. I'm literate, and prefer to communicate precisely, not leave people guessing about what the Hell a string of stupid little graphics is supposed to mean.
Emojis: the dumbing down of America.
I'm sure it's partially my age talking, but I don't really care for emoji. I use the traditional smiley face and wink, and send a heart to my wife on a regular basis, but other than that, I'm ambivalent about them,
That doesn't mean I don't understand the gist of the article. I get it, but it doesn't much matter to me.
There needs to be a standard for emoji's first. After that each phone brand includes them in their respective keyboard updates. Push them all out at the same time