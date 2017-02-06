See the LG Watch Style and check out the features for both new watches, because today is a leaky day!
LG has removed the links to the user manuals, so you'll have to find a copy from one of the folks who downloaded them. Ahem, (1), (2).
Everyone who is interested already knows we're going to see a couple of new watches from LG on February 9th. Special watches, because they will be the first to launch with the new Android Wear 2.0 update that makes everything better and they're Google products — the Nexus Watches that have been talked about for months.
So we're not surprised in the least that LG has posted the actual user manuals online or that photos from an unknown Best Buy location have appeared at GSM Arena.
We get a good look at the front face of the LG Watch Style from the pictures leaked to GSM Arena, as well as a few pictures of the box it comes in. And nothing we see is a big surprise.
A round design with a moderate bezel and standard lugs means it should be easy to change out the band if you come across something you like better than what LG supplies, and a sizeable button or crown at three o'clock hints at the navigation features that come with Android Wear 2.0
Fans of Android Wear as a platform and LG's watches, in particular, should like what they see here as there has been no drift from LG's tried and true design language for Android Wear.
But photos aren't all we get to see today. LG has also posted the user manual for both the LG Watch Style and the LG Watch Sport on their support site.
A look throughout the manuals confirms some things we all suspected: The button(s) are indeed rotating crowns that will aid in navigation through the features and settings on both watches. The LG Watch Sport will also have two additional buttons that look to be used on a per-app or user-defined basis.
Google Fit is prominently featured on both devices, with sections of the manual going over how to get it set up and how to use Google Fit on your new watch. The LG Watch Sport's manual also mentions NFC and Android Pay, but both are absent in the LG Watch Style manual, so we assume the Style is lacking NFC.
There's also a section about call forwarding from a CDMA phone (Verizon and Sprint) in the LG Watch Sport's manual, mixed in with the sections that explain its stand-alone GSM calling abilities.
It looks like LG is presenting these as two different types of watches with two different markets, just as the rumor mill has suggested. The Sport will be a standalone device with NFC and we assume a bigger price tag, while the Style seems to lack any cellular abilities and NFC. We'll know everything there is to know very soon.
Reader comments
User manuals and photos of LG's upcoming Android Wear watches leak ahead of announcement
Links are dead
Evan said over the weekend that the release date had been moved up to Wednesday (https://twitter.com/evleaks/status/827922948518473728). I guess we'll find out soon!
Meh ,I thinking lg better go back to the drawing board on this thing ,gear s3 for the win
Did the Gear S3 fix the abhorrent Bluetooth connectivity issues of the S2?
Huh , not sure what issue you talking about I've had the s2 for a year. And my girlfriend still has hers . No Bluetooth issues what so ever the s3 is a beast and the only smart watch I've ever owned where folks think it's a non smart watch yes it looks that real
My S2 i used as a GPS tracker and to listen to music while running. The problem was the bluetooth signal to my Jaybirds was always cutting out as I ran... Switching it to my right wrist helped some, but didn't solve it. I ended up getting a pair of jLab buds cause i thought it was the Jaybirds fault, and I had the same issue.
After looking at reviews of other purchasers on Amazon I found that it was a popular problem. Really just seemed like the Bluetooth radio wasn't "powerful" enough as distance seemed to be the main issue.. If i held the watch next to my face, the signal would stay consistent
Not cool, guys. https://twitter.com/kamilbrk/status/828715975725957121
Anyway, mirrors to PDFs due to dead links are here for you:
- https://www.scribd.com/document/338598943/LG-W270-USA-UG-EN-Web-V1-0-170...
- https://www.scribd.com/document/338599071/LG-W280A-ATT-UG-EN-Web-V1-0-17...
No slight intended. We get tipped over and over anytime anything happens, and we also track changes on particular URLs and know the moment they go live.
I really dig the look of the Style, the Sport (which is the model I would buy) is doing less for me. I feel like with some different bands on there it could be much nicer looking. I will need to see it in person though. I imagine in a few years we will have Style size smartwatches with the same features as the sport has now.
Also I still think moving to the rotating crown was a mistake, Samsung's rotating bezel is a much nicer solution. I wish I could get the S3 Frontier with Android Wear.
To each there own buuuut I own both platforms gears s3 and my gear live android ware for me the tizen Ui is so much better . All the swiping with android ware is a deal breaker for many . I'll still ware my gear live from time to time but the only good thing coming from Android ware is goggle now and that's it . The s3 hardware is miles better and the software is so fast and smooth
I think I prefer Tizen to AW. And I've been using 2.0 for months. I feel like Tizen just works. I still use my android wear watches occasionally, but I'm loving this Gear S3.
Agreed, the crown seems straight up antiquated when compared to the rotating bezel.
If the watch band on the sport model functions the same as with the Lg watch urbane 2 lte there won't be an option to change watch bands because of the antennae within it.
Asus ZenWatch 3 is the watch to buy