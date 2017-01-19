Nougat could hit GS7 units in the U.S. as early as February 8.
For millions of U.S. Galaxy S7 and S7 edge owners, the alluring scent of Android 7.0 Nougat has been wafting through the window like a basket of freshly-baked cookies (sorry, so hungry) for a few weeks now — ever since the company released a beta version for a few (hundred) thousand people.
Canadians have also been looking forward to the same thing (h/t MobileSyrup), but there are just far fewer people in the country to get excited. Nevertheless, Koodo, one of Canada's discount carriers, which happens to be owned by the country's second-largest telecom, Telus, posted and then removed a notice of update for the Galaxy S7 line: February 8.
Given that the U.S. and Canadian carriers tend to stick to a fairly rigid update schedule for Samsung devices, it wouldn't be a big leap to suggest that providers like Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T would begin rolling out their versions of Nougat updates around the same time.
It's about time, too: our own Alex Dobie took the GS7 Nougat update for a spin and found it to be exactly what the doctor ordered for these impressive flagships — and the next.
Reader comments
Finger crossed! Come on, T-Mo, get on it!
not even rolled out properly in the UK samsung get your S***T together!!
You sure you want to update? It is extremely likely to introduce new bugs and you will be waiting months for fixes if you ever get them. It's nice to get the big jump to Nougat but unless you are getting the .1 "fix" updates, you will be stuck with bugs. The update system on android still sucks just as much as it did 5 years ago. The only good thing is most of the things I want are updated with Google play services so I'm less likely to take the risk of an update.
Maybe 1 or 2 bugs but nothing major that I saw during the beta test.
Nougat on the s7 is great and well worth the upgrade. I haven't experienced any bugs
Sprint is usual pretty good at getting these out quickly. I got my last update about a day after they said.
AND, How about some mention of the Forgotten SM-G930U US unlocked?
I bought this model because Carriers are always slow to update phones!
The joke's on you! Samsung is so beholden to the carriers that they'll probably hold back the update until everyone else has it.
It probably has to do with the U model being a small percentage compared to carrier version or international versions. I have had nougat on my s7 for over 3 months now?
Yeah it's just unbelievable and shameful on Samsung to release the unlocked version in the US and treat it so bad compared to the crappy carrier versions. Don't release them if you don't care.
I'll have an S8 by the time Nougat arrives.
I'm saving this article in the app. February 8th, let's see.
Hum let me think what features is a most have that I don't already have on my s7 edge that I got to have right now .........crickets!!! I can wait