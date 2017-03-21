Travelers from eight Muslim-majority countries are prohibited from carrying devices larger than a smartphone onboard U.S.-bound flights.
The Department of Homeland Security is rolling out new restrictions for carry-on items for U.S.-bound flights from eight Middle East countries. Electronic devices larger than a smartphone are prohibited from being carried onboard flights from nine airlines operating out of 10 airports in eight countries. People flying from these airports will have to stow laptops, e-readers, portable gaming devices, and cameras in their check-in baggage.
The DHS cited attempts in the last two years involving laptop bombs as the reason for the enhanced security measures:
The US government is concerned about terrorists' ongoing interest in targeting commercial aviation, including transportation hubs over the past two years, as evidenced by the 2015 airliner downing in Egypt; the 2016 attempted airliner downing in Somalia; and the 2016 armed attacks against airports in Brussels and Istanbul.
Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items. Based on this trend, the Transportation Security Administration, in consultation with relevant Departments and Agencies, has determined it is prudent to enhance security, to include airport security procedures for passengers at certain last point of departure airports to the United States.
These are the airports where the new restrictions will be enforced:
- Queen Alia International, Amman, Jordan
- Cairo International Airport, Egypt
- Ataturk Airport, Istanbul, Turkey
- King Abdulaziz International, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- King Khalid International, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait International Airport
- Mohammed V International, Casablanca, Morocco
- Hamad International, Doha, Qatar
- Dubai International, United Arab Emirates
- Abu Dhabi International, United Arab Emirates
The ban doesn't affect any U.S.-based carriers as they do not have direct flights from the airports mentioned above. It does, however, affect these airlines:
- Royal Jordanian
- Egypt Air
- Turkish Airlines
- Saudi Arabian Airlines
- Kuwait Airways
- Royal Air Maroc
- Qatar Airways
- Emirates
- Etihad Airways
The airlines have until Friday to comply with the new restrictions, failing which they risk losing their operator license in the U.S. As of now, there's no end date to the restrictions, with the DHS stating that they will be in place until the "threat changes."
Reader comments
U.S. bans laptops and tablets on flights from eight Middle East countries
Discrimination
No it isn't
How is this discrimination when all they trying to do is keep the American people safe. why what are you afraid of, have we foil your plan to attack????
How is this keeping American people safe? When has there been an attack? This is pandering to the lowest common denominator to divert attention away from the fact he has committed treason.
+1
Yeah ok. One of these days you might grow up.
Considering this targets a handful of international airlines flying long-ass flights directly from major Muslim cities/countries and is taking away their top forms of in-flight productivity and entertainment, I think this could be seen as both discrimination against the people who fly these airlines and as an unfair business practice against the airlines, as I'm sure some people will rebook to a flight that allows them their electronics in-flight.
And I somewhat doubt the usefulness of their ban here when a laptop bomb exploding in the cargo hold would still probably bring the plane down.
Get over it. There is no "ban". They just can't bring anything larger than a smartphone as a carry on.
There has been more attacks from racist nut jobs like Dylann Roof busting caps in our own us soil than those countries entering the US. Stop being so ignorant I say you're more likely to get killed here than by a terrorist.
What are they discriminating ?
They need to figure out a better, more effective, way of screening these items instead of just banning them. That 16 hour flight from DXB back to LAX is going to be painful and unproductive without my laptop or tablet. I wonder if the Kindle is banned too? Ugh.
Yeah, it's gonna be rough. But with larger screen phones it shouldn't be THAT bad.
Yes it is. That's a 16 hour flight with only your phone and probably no charger. Assuming you charged to full at the gate, that battery is still gonna be dead by the time you arrive unless you do practically nothing with the screen on except turn on the music and occasionally change tracks.
Portable charger...
Yeah it will be soon before they ban non cellular portable lithium batteries.
Well, the battery should last much longer on airplane mode.. Plus many travelers have chargers on them. Hopefully the plane has outlets
Unless you're on some sort dinosaur of a plane, these international flights come equip with USB chargers and in-flight entertainment.
They can bring a book can't they? Or can they not read..... Oh wait.... that's right. Most woman from most of those countries aren't allowed to go to school....
How does one type a novel on a phone? Or work on preparing a presentations? Or work on coding assignments (I've done it lol)? Either be less productive or skip those airlines/airports completely.
And that's where I see lawsuits being brought by these airlines for hurting their business.
What did they do before technology took over?
Cue the crying from the liberals
Cue the jerkoff conservatives
Those salty tears are so good
You're a special kind of stupid, aren't you.. I'm happy you were smart enough to navigate on the web to this site, create an account, and make a comment. Baby steps.. You'll get there big guy!
Exactly. Any time there's the slightest perceived sleight on the middle east, the liberals lose it. Even though not a single one of them have opened their doors to the refugees they love so much. Look, do I think this ban is going to really make a difference on "laptop bombs"? No. I think the whole TSA nonsense is misguided and missing the mark. However, i'm not going to bit** and moan just because the Government is finally doing one of the only jobs it needs to do, which is to try and keep American's safe from outside threats.
+100000000
I guess it's better than banning the person.
One wonders how stowing such devices with checked-in luggage in the cargo hold makes it any better..?
F logic..
There's no wondering about it. The chain reaction of batteries exploding/igniting in the cargo hold could be catastrophic. I believe cargo hold fires have caused a couple plane accidents this decade alone.
Thank you !
This is all good and well and finally a president with balls, but this ban should included cellphones as 90% of attacks are generated via cellphone and detonations,
Yes, Russian bought balls. Will you still defend him when he is in jail for treason? And please tell me when we have had an attack on an airline coming to the US?
Last I checked it was 1996, and even though you quickly lost Steven Seagal in the process, Kurt Russell rose to the occasion and saved the day.
Oh yeah, and it was a f*cking movie, too.
The US President is doing what's expected of him at this point: feeding people with the illusion of safety, making farcical headlines. Understandable. But then again, they failed to stop a dozen guys on their soil (flying domestic, that is) with kitchen knives back in the day, so ban all iPads if you wish. Same difference.
The whole Russian crap is a way for people to comfort themselves over Hillary losing and being the worst candidate of all time. I thought Trump was the worst candidate of all time but the Democrats managed to put Hillary forward and she proved us all wrong. There is zero evidence that the Russians hacked a single vote. The only impact they might have had, was leaking information to the American public to let them see just how corrupt Hillary really is. Not to mention, you idiots are the ones who defended Obama when he said Russia wasn't a threat.
And all Trump does is trash talk on twitter and tweet about sextapes. You conservatives hate Hilary so bad and fall for Trumps snake oil salesmen tactics.
What's 90% of zero?
There are no attacks on planes using cell phones in at least the last decade.
I wonder how many of these devices will be stolen by baggage handlers. I can see thefts going up because of this.
Like a poster stated above, most terror attacks are committed by cell phones. Besides, wouldn't it be better to actually see a device start on fire in the cab instead of having it simmer for a while in the baggage hold?
Rich folks from Dubai must be infuriated. Lol.
Forget rich Arabians. Dubai is a pitstop for a lot of major airlines traveling between the US and Asia. And some of these flights are 13+ hours. It's going to be insanely frustrating unless they the airlines have some good movies to pass time.
It's only for direct flights from those airports, so the logical conclusion of most folks is rebook your flight with a layover so the ban won't effect you.
@Ara: This isn't true, as I'm traveling on Emirates from Dubai to LA tonight, and the notice when checking in is for direct and transit passengers.
The ban isn't in effect until March 25 for Emirates, so I'm squeezing in before it hits.
Look at the bright side... people will read more books, book sales go up. Lol.
But but.. I read ebooks on my tablet !
I look forward to the sensible and polite comments that are sure to appear
You'll have to look very hard.
As it happens, i'm flying from Dubai to Los Angeles tonight. When I went to check in, the message is saying that these restrictions are effective March 25th.
It includes everything larger than a cell phone... laptops, tablets, even e-readers/Kindles.
I take this flight a lot, and it is very inconvenient. Also, Dubai is a major hub to the US for many Eastern countries, Arab or not, so this is a widespread ban on devices from many more countries than just the eight listed.
It used to be that I just had to turn my devices on to security, but now they're banned from in-cabin baggage. Ugh. I'm glad I'm squeezing in before the ban, but future trips will be so boring. 16 hours with no Kindle or laptop is a loooong time.
I'm sorry that you will have to go through this on future flights.
A$$hatS like Richard Reid (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Reid) dictate increased security measures. if the airports and airlines listed won't implement appropriate security, then this has to be the natural response.
This is stupid.