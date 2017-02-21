Amazon's Alexa-powered Fire TV Stick is coming to the UK in April.

The updated variant of Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Alexa integration has made its way to the UK for £39.99. The device is currently up for pre-order on Amazon UK, and will be releasing on April 6. The new Fire TV Stick comes with a redesigned user interface, a faster processor, and a remote powered by Alexa.

With Alexa integration via the bundled remote, you'll be able to issue voice commands to search for TV shows and movies, control playback, search across apps, check the weather, book an Uber, and so much more.

Amazon mentioned that last year's Fire TV Stick was its fastest-selling device ever, and the company is now looking to continue the momentum by bringing the second-generation model to the UK. The Fire TV Stick will also be available from Dixons Carphone, Argos, John Lewis, Tesco, Maplin and Shop Direct starting April 6.