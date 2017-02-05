It's February, which means the unlocked Moto Z is beginning to get Nougat.
As promised, Motorola is now rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the unlocked variant of the Moto Z in the U.S., a wait that, for many, was far too long.
The company told Android Central last month that it wouldn't be until February that the unlocked Moto Z would begin getting upgraded to Android 7.0, well after the Verizon edition, which was released over two months earlier.
Motorola USA hasn't acknowledged the rollout yet, which appears to be happening in small chunks to minimize problems, but a few people have contacted Android Central noting that their units have been upgraded.
The company also said that it would begin pushing the Nougat update to the Moto Z Play sometime in March.
Motorola has come under fire in recent months for falling behind other manufacturers in getting the latest version of Android to its devices, especially since, when it was owned by Google (but still run independently), it was second only to its parent company in issuing updates to its devices.
Moto Z, Moto Z Force and Moto Z Play
- Moto Z + Z Force review!
- Moto Z Play review
- The Hasselblad True Zoom is a Mod to remember
- Moto Z specs
- Moto Mods custom backs
- The latest Moto Z news
- Discuss in our Moto Z forums
Reader comments
Unlocked Moto Z units receiving Nougat update in the U.S.
Soooooooo, how does this affect the Verizon Z Play being used on others networks? Same garbage as the ATT unlocked PRIV last year in the sense that you had to use a ATT Sim to receive the update ?
If it was originally a Verizon phone, the update will come from Verizon.
I have the z force from Verizon and using it on tmobile and I got the update over wifi.
In UK I'm yet to receive Nougat on my unlocked moto g4.