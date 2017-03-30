Moto G4 Plus finally picks up Nougat update in the U.S.

Republic Wireless kicked off a Nougat soak test for the Moto G4 Plus a few weeks ago, and it now looks like Motorola is rolling out the update to unlocked G4 Plus (XT1644) units in the country.

The update comes in at 741MB, and includes all the feature new in Nougat, such as inline notification replies, multi-window mode, improvements to Doze, and a new one-handed mode. The OTA update is now rolling out, so if you're rocking the G4 Plus in the U.S., it's time to head into your phone's settings to see if the update is available for your handset.

Already rocking the Nougat update? How are you liking the changes?

Thanks Travis!