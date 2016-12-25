How to get the most out of the Google Play Store
Google Play is the cornerstone of Google's ecosystem of content and has become a critical part of Android. It reaches almost all of Android and through Play Services is capable of fixing many of Android's problems. Google Play also is a content library and ecosystem that is accessible on more platforms than almost any other.
Born as the Android Market, it's grown from just a home for apps and is now the one-stop shop for applications, books, movies, music, TV shows — basically anything and everything that you can buy and use on your Android phone or tablet.
Downloading and managing apps
The first thing you're going to want to do when getting a new Android phone is downloading new apps, or re-installing ones that you previously had on another phone. It's easy to do this, and there are plenty of tools to help you get there!
Sharing and review apps
When you've downloaded a new app, you may want to review it, or share with your friends. The reviews really help the developers with feedback of their changes, and sharing helps spread the word.
Downloading and sharing movies, music and books
Google Play isn't just about apps. You can buy and rent movies and TV shows, subscribe to Google Play Music's unlimited streaming service, or buy the latest books from your favorite authors!
Reader comments
I would like to add, this integration of GMS into Android is not true to the spirit of AOSP. Soon you will no longer be able to have a Google-less Android, most apps would never run without the Google services running. While most of us like Google and its services, it is no longer a free and open source OS. Too much the Google proprietary back end will be (is) needed. Listen to This Week in Google (TWIG) on TWIT.TV from last week - the have a GREAT argument about this. Of love to hear Jerry's view (s) on this.
So far informative decently enough.
So many opportunities for one man. Not just using the apps but creating them.
I love where you taking this world Google
Can you help me get back two app icons? The Google Play store sack and the blue Dictionary
.Com icon.
I have st 2 apps o. My phone. Where can i reload the shopping bag for Google Play store and I also need Dictionary.com?
Hoq can I dwnload google play store in my phone htc one m8
I cant install my play store...my lg prime doesn t open the page. Some suggestion? I tryed
Hey Dagnachew Alemu! What's your take? Leave a comment.I lost my user name
Hey Dagnachew Alemu! What's your take? Leave a comment.
i really like to play games like others,thru this apps it helps us much.thnx
I was wondering if it's possible to do away with the play store and still be able to update all of my apps
When I try to make purchases when playing games I can't it says error decline on your verizon account. I called verizon and isn't with them. Could you please help.me.
Anyone wish the my apps (installed) page was more like ios? At the top you would still have the apps that need updating, but below would be a historical breakdown of "On Tuesday, these apps updated, on monday these apps updated, so on and so forth."
I really wish they had not changed how the Play store worked and looked several months ago. Finding apps was a lot easier before. I also do not like the fact that they have dumbed down permission details. Permissions were so clearly stated what they did and what their point was and they are not that way anymore.
Complete guide. show me options that I dont knew. Just great.
While you're not wrong, I think there are important missing details in your argument. It's true that many apps from the Google Play Store would not function without Play Services, but you wouldn't have access to those apps anyway.
It's an important distinction (albeit confusing) that Android and AOSP are not the same thing. AOSP is a functional operating system on its own, even if it's not interoperable with Android.
You are absolutely correct that AOSP is not compatible with the Android ecosystem. But I believe you're wrong that that makes AOSP "not valid" as an operating system.
There was a time when Linux itself had that same problem. Free, open, and practucally useless to an end user.
Excellent article, will direct friends here for quick reference, very well done
Excellent article. I know I can download purchased music tracks or albums onto my computer, as long as I have the Google Music program installed. Can I do the same for movies / TV shows purchased?
Not at the moment. If you have the Play Movies app for Chrome you may be able to pin them for offline playback, though I'm unsure if that's just for Chromebooks.
Thanks. That's good to know.
I'm a software developer, and I have *totally* watched movies at work. I claim it helps me focus to have the background noise :)
The one additional option I *really* wish the Auto-Update feature had is "while plugged in". Sometimes I'll be out for the night, and my battery will be low, but I'm like "It'll make it a couple of hours, if I don't play with it." Then we'll end up at a friend's place, I hit their WiFi, and my phone commits suicide trying to update all the apps. I refuse to believe I'm the only person with this problem.
Your sarcasm meter must be in the shop.
I keep a couple extra handy, just in case.
Awesome article - Thank You
In the TL'DR world I find myself giving advice to people less and less (as they are too lazy to seek a meaningful answer themselves). Advising someone on a product just makes you accountable for every function, fault and user issue they have with it, it seems.
Still great write up Ara.
One thing, how can i sync my games so if i start on tablet and pick up on phone i can pick up where i left off. better yet, how can i swap my phones and get my saved games? Say you are on lvl 22 on a game, if i swap to a new phone that game isnt saved. I have to start over again.
It usually depends on the game and whether it supports syncing of the game state/save. This might be through G+ or Facebook or the like, but the onus is on the game and it's developer to support it.
This is why cloud sync through Google Play Games should be required for Android games, but this is why you just have to be more picky in your game choices.
There are options to getting your game's save state off the device (at least for backup purposes), but the "convenient" way requires root, which I don't recommend if you're not ready to deal with the consequences of much lowered security.
There are alternatives, but they require you to be plugged in to a computer to make it happen. "Hellium" is one I've played with breifly, written by Koush, the guy behind ClockWorkMod and a bajillion (that can be a word) other awesome Android hack tools, and he's well loved and trusted in the community.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.koushikdutta.backup&hl=en
Here's an article that lists a few others, in case you want to check out other non-root backup options.
http://www.technorms.com/39708/android-backup-4-best-options
In the article or says you can't see/use the device section in the Google Play Store on mobile. Well you can't in the app but you still can on mobile using your browser.
True, but at that point you're using the website (albeit in a limited capacity) so I didn't want to further confuse people by bringing that in.
Well, a good part of convincing someone should include giving them research to read over and YouTube videos to watch, shouldn't it?
Concerning buying a SD vs a HD movie : does it really matter? Or is HD worth getting? In my case I have a note 4.
I would say yes, kind of like watching SD on your HD tv. Looks like crap.
Still looks better than the DVD player plugged into my big screen.
That's true, I buy HD because I would also be watching on a big screen.
That comes down to personal preference. If you cast to a Chromecast or have a Nexus Player enabling you to play back to content on larger screens frequently, then possibly. I buy SD because most of the time I'm watching on my phone or Chromebook or a smaller TV, since I only inherited a big-screen over the holidays.
What an awesome write-up! Basic for some, but great information for those new to Android.
And more importantly, something you can send your friends to after you convince them to get an Android.
Love your little guides because rather than having to explain to my... less technologically advanced friends, I can just say "search it up on AC"
Keyword.. "convince".. We should not have to convince anyone. I've given up on that. They usually have other platforms because they're either ignorant, dumb as rocks, fans, or sheep. If you have to convince any of the above then you've just become their personal tech guy and any and all issues that come about is all your fault. - and they will come up and they will complain to you.
And please, everyone save your success stories. Either agree or ignore this comment.
If someone reaches out to you, that's a totally different story. This write up is perfect for that. Good job guys!
Nexus 4 (AT&T)
I made the mistake of trying to convert someone from Apple to Android. They initially had a confirmation bias towards Apple so they went into it half heartedly. I also ended up being their go to guy and punching bag because they were to lazy to learn the ins and outs of Android.
Exactly. Been there too many times. No more.. They'll break out manuals and YouTube to learn iOS. Android, they just try to use it as an iPhone.. And then you know what happens next.
Nexus 4 (AT&T)
Exactly
When I was in android I let my account in the Play store be used (share) all my paid apps on their devices. Just to show them all the good apps I had paid for and let them experience it for themselves till they started their own.
Great article Ara
