How to get the most out of the Google Play Store

Google Play is the cornerstone of Google's ecosystem of content and has become a critical part of Android. It reaches almost all of Android and through Play Services is capable of fixing many of Android's problems. Google Play also is a content library and ecosystem that is accessible on more platforms than almost any other.

Born as the Android Market, it's grown from just a home for apps and is now the one-stop shop for applications, books, movies, music, TV shows — basically anything and everything that you can buy and use on your Android phone or tablet.

Downloading and managing apps

The first thing you're going to want to do when getting a new Android phone is downloading new apps, or re-installing ones that you previously had on another phone. It's easy to do this, and there are plenty of tools to help you get there!

Sharing and review apps

When you've downloaded a new app, you may want to review it, or share with your friends. The reviews really help the developers with feedback of their changes, and sharing helps spread the word.

Downloading and sharing movies, music and books

Google Play isn't just about apps. You can buy and rent movies and TV shows, subscribe to Google Play Music's unlimited streaming service, or buy the latest books from your favorite authors!