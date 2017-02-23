It's not you, it's your router.
Seeing a blue blinking light but no Wi-Fi from your Google Wifi or OnHub router tonight? Plenty of other people are.
Something has happened that has caused a number of folks to lose Wi-Fi abilities on their Google router, and we're not yet sure what it might be. Users report a power reset and when things start back up wired access works but wireless communication doesn't. Wireless access is pretty important for a Wi-Fi router.
Google Wi-Fi support techs are aware of the issue and say they are investigating right now. In the meantime, if you can't wait for Google you can factory reset or remove your router from the app and set things up again to get back where you started.
We can confirm that an update was sent out today, but our units are working fine. This certainly sounds like an update issue, but we'll have to wait and see what Google finds out. Hopefully soon.
Reader comments
Happened to my TP-Link OnHub about an hour ago; the thing went into setup mode and I had to fire up my Google WiFi app and set it up as though it were new. Took about five minutes and now everything seems to be normal. Strange.
Things like this scare me away from using cloud manage WiFi systems at home.
I think something happened at google today. My wife and my google account, we had to resign in.
I did too on my 6P and Droid Maxx (work cell)
Me too... I had to sign back into everything
Yup me too GS7E.
Here as well. I glimpse a trend.
Had to re-sign into my android pixel a few hours ago here in Australia. Also the security checkup at https://myaccount.google.com/notifications kept giving HTTP 500 error page. Seems all good about an hour later.
Yup same thing happened to me.
Also, had to resign on Gmail on iOS.
Was crazy.. It was reporting no internet and took me a while to check that.... Took a while to figure out to factory reset the whole thing to fix it and then do it.. one tip to delete the 2nd and 3rd wifi point was to connect each by Ethernet to get it internet access, then go into the old group and find the wifi point and remove it from the group ( which factory resets it). Leave it connected to the Internet until it flashes blue again indicating the reset is complete then power it off, remove the Ethernet and power back up and add it to the new group. It left my primary WiFi point in my old group and would not let delete it from there however they must have made a change as I could subsequently delete it from the old group, which then deleted the old group completely. Lost all my stats unfortunately. Seems to be back now.. Have to figure out what else was lost (port forwarding).
I prefer devices that let me decide when, and if, to apply an update. Think I'll stay away from these.
Oh yeah, 90 mins on hold to Google WiFi support and never got through. Was really hoping not to reset everything and lose the stats and also was stimied by having two groups of the same name/SSID, with the primary in the new one and the others in the old.. The old ones were clearly connected but the app said none were, so it took me a little experimenting to get to a screen to remove them.. I think I did that by just trying again. Note you select which of your groups you are seeing in the main app screen hamburger menu.
Happened to my Google Home. I had to unlink and then sign back in.
Interesting, my home was unaffected. I read everything from DNS problems to authentication issues... Will be interesting to see what happened, if they'll say.
I had to reboot my home... as soon as I said hey google it would tell me something went wrong
Got a notification to re-sign in on my phone, and when I got home from work my Google Home had to be relinked to my account.
My 3 pack started disconnecting several times a day starting a couple weeks ago
My OnHub seems fine.
I had to set up my WiFi all over again. It just reset itself
At work right now, but checked the app, everything seems to be working fine for now. Do we have a build/version number?
Google Home kept asking me to "log in through the app" when I asked it to turn on the lights. Really weird, my 2nd Google Home bought a few weeks later as fine. I had to unlink my 1st Google Home from my Google account and then add it again. I also got a message from Google on my phone while in Best Buy earlier in the evening saying there was an issue with my account and for me to log back in. I don't trust public networks for that sort of thing so I waited until I got home to check my account via the desktop and Google Chrome. Had to log into the browser again and on my phone (Galaxy S7 Edge). Everything is fine now. Not sure if my OnHub ever went on the fritz. It was working fine when I pulled into the garage (I "move" my music from the car to my Homes and my Chromecast Audio when I get home).
Google says no update was sent out, but you "confirmed" an update was sent out?