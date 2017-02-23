It's not you, it's your router.

Seeing a blue blinking light but no Wi-Fi from your Google Wifi or OnHub router tonight? Plenty of other people are.

Something has happened that has caused a number of folks to lose Wi-Fi abilities on their Google router, and we're not yet sure what it might be. Users report a power reset and when things start back up wired access works but wireless communication doesn't. Wireless access is pretty important for a Wi-Fi router.

Google Wi-Fi support techs are aware of the issue and say they are investigating right now. In the meantime, if you can't wait for Google you can factory reset or remove your router from the app and set things up again to get back where you started.

We can confirm that an update was sent out today, but our units are working fine. This certainly sounds like an update issue, but we'll have to wait and see what Google finds out. Hopefully soon.