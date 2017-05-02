UberEATS will deliver food from your favorite restaurants.

Uber announced earlier this year that it would bring its food delivery service to India, and the company has rolled out UberEATS in the country. The service is now live in Mumbai, and Uber has partnered with over 200 restaurants in the city, including the likes of The Bombay Canteen, Nom Nom, The Good Wife, Fresh Menu, Le 15, and Coffee by Di Bella.

UberEATS will be available round the clock, provided the restaurant is operational. You'll be able to order food seven days a week, and Uber is aiming to complete deliveries in 35 minutes from the time you place your order. The dedicated UberEATS app lets you find nearby restaurants, track your order, and pay through Paytm. There's no minimum order value, but you'll have to shell out a ₹15 fee for deliveries.

UberEATS will be available in five additional cities across India — Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Kolkata — before the end of the year. If you're in Mumbai and are looking to give the service a try, download the UberEATS app from the Play Store to get started. Alongside the app for Android and iOS, you can order from the UberEATS website. You can use the promo code EATNOW50 to get ₹50 off your first five orders.