Uber's on-demand online food delivery service is coming to India.

Uber has announced that its standalone food delivery app UberEATS will be making its debut in India shortly. The service is currently available in 58 cities around the world, and will launch in at least six cities across India.

From UberEATS' Asia Pacific head Allen Penn:

I am incredibly excited about bringing UberEATS to India. This is a significant investment, it spans multiple cities and regions, and it has the potential to change the food industry – with the push of a button – in one of the most vibrant food cultures in the world.

Ahead of the service's debut, Uber is looking for delivery and restaurant partners. Uber is also asking users to submit restaurants they'd like to see on the service, so if you're interested, you can nominate your favorite restaurant by filling out this sheet.