This is one of the more confusing error messages afflicting some Galaxy phone owners. The fix is relatively simple — but a little investigation may be required.
Here's a perplexing issue that's been affecting Samsung Galaxy S7 owners — in addition to folks on a handful of other Android devices. It goes a bit like this: You start up an app for the first time and accept the usual permission dialogs. Then you're hit by a message like this:
Screen overlay detected
To change this permission setting, you first have to turn off the screen overlay in Settings > Apps.
A screen overlay is a part of an app that can display over the top of other apps. The most well-known example is chat heads in Facebook Messenger. But apps need your permission to use screen overlays, and sometimes this can cause problems. For example, if an app were able to display something over the top of a permission dialog, it could try and trick you into granting it permission to do stuff you might not want.
The simplest fix is to basically do what the dialog box tells you to do. The language is a little confusing, but what it's asking you to do is:
- Launch the Settings app from your home screen or app drawer.
- Scroll down and tap Applications.
Tap Application Manager.
- Tap More to open the menu in the top right corner.
- Tap Apps that can appear on top.
From here, you'll need to track down the app that needs permission to use a screen overlay — usually the app you were just using. When you've found it, tap the toggle next to it to turn it off, and you should be good to go.
Note: It's not always clear precisely which app is trying to use screen overlays. Clean Master has been reported as one app likely to cause issues, as has alert center app Drupe, and Lux, which lets you adjust the color of your screen. If in doubt, think about any app that might change the way things appear on your screen.
Once you're done, try starting the app you were originally using once again. With any luck, you'll be able to grant it permissions and start using it as normal.
As this issue is a particularly tricky one, if you know of any apps likely to cause problems with display overlays, be sure to help out and let us know down in the comments!
Reset every thing, used many other tricks on galaxy tab.
Nothing worked.
Finally, i removed the Screen Capturing application ( ScreenHot Touch) and every thing settled out.
Do try turning the Messenger bubble off if you have it, after 3 hours and a stiff neck, that did the trick when everything else didn't!! I couldn't update Contacts etc....I turned the bubble back on and all is good...until I find the next quirk!!!
I am absolutely frustrated to no end. The screen overlay, I follow the instructions, but when I get to the part where you 'go to track down the app that needs permission', IT IS NOT THERE!!! Navy Federal is the app. It i under the 'application manager' but not on the screen it brings me.
Me too BUT do try turning the Messenger bubble off if you have it, after 3 hours and a stiff neck, that did the trick when everything else didn't!! I couldn't update Contacts etc....I turned the bubble back on and all is good...until I find the next quirk!!!
I did the above steps to put overlay screen off but with no results..This appeared to me while I was editing one of my contacts..I don't know what to do then ...plus help...
I followed all these steps but I can't find the app I want in the list (S Planner). What else can I do?
1. Go to "Setting", then "More".
2. Tap "About Device".
3. Go to "Build Number" and tap it "7 times".
4. This should turn off "developer options".
5. The overlays should disappear
This did it for me
Is there any reason to set it back after you do this or is it done for good when you complete this?
I'm about to throw my S7 Edge out of the window because of this.
I've turned off all "Apps that can appear on top" (including system apps), I've disabled the Edge Panel, I've turned of one-handed input, I've disabled SwiftKey, I don't have Clean Master or Twilight installed, I've deleted all recently installed apps and I'm STILL getting this problem. If I reboot, it will let me change the permissions for 1 app and then the error recurs. To top it all, I made the mistake of reseting all app settings and now all the apps that were previously working don't have the requisite permissions and therefore don't work!
Any other weird and wonderful suggestions I can try??
I'm having the same exact problem....i also reset all app settings not knowing that I was gonna create another problem....have you found a fix for this yet....i have no idea what to do now...
Hi There, I've had the exact same problem for the last 3 months, I've tried everything (All the forums, walkthroughs etc and nothing has worked) I even tried disabled every app I had (disabling the overlay) this still did not work!
As a last resort before a factory reset, i noticed a video on you tube where someone was suggesting to uninstall certain apps completely. I tried this and it worked!.... I would suggest that you go to the play store and review the list of apps your currently have installed. Anything that you would classify as "unofficial" or maybe a new app you've recently installed that you've not had with you on previous android devices... I uninstalled the following:
DU Battery Saver - (I would uninstall anything to do with battery saving or clean up)
Logitec Car Assist - (Any app that soley focuses on taking control of your screen or overlay focused - unless ready installed like the edge screen i.e. car assistant/handsfree apps)
All Cast - an app I installed whilst I was having issues with chromecast
Download Manager - one of the many apps on playstore which allow you to download content through a client or download/convert you tube videos.
After uninstalling all 4 and restarting my device, this resolved the issue.
Good luck and I hope this works for you!
1/24/17 - The above suggestion worked !! DU Battery Saver. Not sure why as I have had this app on phone for a long time but it definitely was running interference with FB and FB Messenger :( THANK YOU Aaron.
Hi guys, same problem with my phone...did you finde any solution?
I just purchased the Galaxy S7 Active, and when attempting to use Instagram, and change the app's permissions, they won't toggle and I get the notice about the screen overlay, ok, gotcha, no problem. . .BUT, when I go there, Instagram (although installed) is NOT listed as an app in the Screen Overlay area. . .however the app IS listed under applications in another area of my phone.
My question is, WHY is Instagram NOT listed in the Applications allowed to appear over other applications, and HOW do I get around the Screen Overlay issue? I've literally spent the past 2 hours going in circles and getting completely frustrated.
I have attempted to uninstall and reinstall so I can change the app's permissions, but it bypasses that option and loads directly.
Please help. Thank you!
Sadly none of this is working for me, IDK why but when I go to chose the app to turn it off for it won't toggle. Very Frustrating on a brand new phone!
Instead of scrolling, try just tapping, works for me..
Instead of scrolling, try tapping, works for me
The stock messaging app caused this too, when it shows the in-notification quick reply.
I use 'Twilight' to carm the brightness of the screen. Sometimes it gets in the way , so l just turn it off when l need to. No problem!
This seems like less of a security feature & more of a coding error. Why can't we simply allow new screen overlays even though existing ones are active?
I deleted Clean Master months ago because of this. Plus most smartphones don't need cleaner apps like my s7 which does most in itself anyways.
Based on what I've experienced, Simple Control causes this issue
Thank you this issue is really annoying I don't get why it's more of a pain on Samsung phones.
For me, it was TrustGo Antivirus on the S7 edge. After uninstalling it, everything worked fine.
It doesn't say in this article that when you get the screen overlay message, the word setting's is highlighted and if you just press that, it will take you directly to the screen where you disable the apps without having to go round the long way. Also , if you are using any of the overlay's, like a screen colour change for night reading for instance, then you must re-enable the apps after.
Other apps that do this are, Twilight and an app called Shut App which is a bit different than the rest. Shut App has a feature called magic ball which you can disable in the usual place in app manager BUT if you have turned on the feature to allow magic ball to show notifications, you will find that even though the apps permission to draw over the top of other apps has been disabled, if it is showing a notification, it still somehow is able to draw over other apps and you'll see the magic ball still there. Obviously you still won't be able to grant a new app any permissions. So you have to tap the magic ball and clear any notification's before it will disappear so you can finally do what you wanted and grant the app permission's .
Which release of Android are you using, and which skin? Vanilla Android doesn't have an "Application manager".
It's Settings, Device, Apps, Settings, Advanced, Special access, Draw over other apps.
Are you dumb. The whole article is for the S7 Edge m8.
I have this problem on my android wear watch. I can't use messenger on it.
Active Facebook chat heads was the culprit for me.
Its was the facebook messenger bubble overlay, hide it and it worked great!
It happened pre Nougat on my Z Force with SwipePad, Swapps, and Twilight. I made a tasker task that brought me right to the settings screen to be able to turn off those 3 apps momentarily, accept the permission request, then hop back and turn them back on.
So glad it no longer happens in Nougat.
Funnily enough, BlackBerry Priv (and I assume DTEK) has a cool feature allowing users to temporarily disable all overlays with a single click. It automatically re-enables after a brief time. Makes this problem almost a non-issue.
lol, I'm constantly surprised to see articles and forum topics regarding this "problem" because the error box regarding overlays on my Priv leads to that setting and I just go back and do whatever I wanted to do within seconds. I thought it was the same on all Androids, I can't believe you really have to manually go to those settings, look for the culprit and disable it.
Now I get why other people see this as a problem and I appreciate my BB one bit more, thanks. :D
Yes, a thousand times. This feature on the Priv is amazing. I thought it's part of Marshmallow by default but it looks like it's one of those special sauce elements added by BlackBerry. My S7 Edge and Note7 both required manual changes.
PowerLine is one of the apps I am having to cycle overlay permissions off/on when installing new apps
The bigger issue is when it is locked out and you cannot toggle anything. A well known issue. You have to reboot into recovery and wipe cache.
Ugh, I ran into this ond as well in the past. Took forever to resolve.
Just launch Reset app prederences from rhe application manager menu and you are good to go, i mean you do not have to reboot and claer the cach
LastPass requires the overlay amoung others to work correctly like Twilight...
Usually you have to go to those settings and disable or turn off every app that has that permission - then - disable the overlay... now you can go back and finish installing your application, - then - go back and enable those applications that need to use the overlay...
Yep, pain in the arse to continually go through those steps.
Those apps that I listed need to use that overlay to work correctly...
Had to learn that the hard way...
You only need to disable the ones that are drawing on the screen (have overlay on screen) at the time you are trying to grant permissions. eg- if Twilight is enabled but it's during the day and the screen isn't being coloured, then there's no need to disable it. If you're not sure what is causing the issue then disable them all.
When you get that simply turn off over lay on messages and Facebook messenger if using. Set permission, have someone text you which will prompt you to enable over lay again for messages and messenger.
There are many more apps than just the ones you mentioned that cause this and not all of them are messaging apps, so it's best to learn how to do it through the setting's. It's not hard.
A common culprit for this is Facebook messenger chat bubbles. You don't have to turn of chat bubbles though. Just don't have one active on screen when trying to grant permissions.
Anyways this is one of those things on android that is extremely poorly implemented by Google.
The "error message" people get when trying to grant a permission is really unclear. And when you get away from the error message, you have a app that has been denied the permission instead.
I've had a couple of friends running apps like Gmail for instance without contacts showing up. And they have no idea why.
Google really needs to offer a "better" way to handle this and explain to users what is really happening. For instance by highlighting which app is causing the error
I agree with this statement 100%. This is probably one of the most frustrating error messages that virtually every android user is sure to encounter at some point in time. Terrible.
Was going to expound on the same.
This was ridiculous, and left people floundering for weeks and weeks.
So many questions came up on this.
Really unfinished software or whatever.
No excuses.
Sometimes Google just sucks big time.
I agree with what you've said about Google explaining thing's more clearly. It's not an error though, it's a security feature. Google should be listing the apps that are using the overlay in the original overlay detected pop up, After all, if they can detect that there's an overlay on the screen they can detect what app is drawing it.
I've been finding Twilight (the blue light filter app) is also a common culprit for me.
If you pause it then you can allow the permissions of the other app conflicting with it, then just unpause twilight
That's exactly what I do, it's a pain but whatever... It's doable
Yep, absolutely. Initially I had no idea which app was causing the overlay issue when I came across it a few months ago. Finally figured out it was Twilight. Obvious once you've realised!
Twilight is what has been causing the error for me as well. Looking forward to the full release of nougat so i can erase it.
I deleted Twilight specifically because of this. All my problems went away.
ES File Explorer just started doing this on my phone, with some kind of "recent image" icon popping up over everything.
So they can show you crappy ads. Probably the type that show battery life or say they can improve your battery life. That app is horrible.
Look under settings, logger floating widget settings. The little bubble appears everytime you create a new file, unless you turn it off.
You cab turn that off from es file explorer settings
I actually troubleshoot this issue a lot being that i'm a subject matter expert for a carrier's technical support department and a few other examples that can trigger this are skinning and theming apps like Samsung's Themes and third party launchers, carrier apps like Tech Coach and Tech Expert because of how they can allow technicians to remote in to the phone to troubleshoot it like what Google offers with the Pixel and apps that control screen brightness or color like Lux.