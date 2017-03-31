Get 'unlimited coverage' with the T-Mobile ONEsie .

Felt you could get away from the April Fool's Day madness this year just because it was on a Saturday? Think again. Brands are taking things into their own hands by rolling out gags a day in advance. T-Mobile is never one to shy away from a chance to poke fun at its rivals, and the carrier is kicking things off with the T-Mobile ONEsie, "the world's first full-body wearable."

According to T-Mobile's CEO and "lead fashion designer" John Legere, the T-Mobile ONEsie is a "quantum leap forward for wearables, for wireless networks and for fashion" that embodies the "very meaning of unlimited coverage."

If you like what you see, you'll actually be able to pick up the T-Mobile ONEsie for $40. Not convinced yet? Here's the making-of video, and T-Mobile's press statement.

Introducing the Revolutionary T-Mobile ONEsie. A New Definition of Unlimited Coverage.

T-Mobile ONEsie is the world's first full body wearable—and the most complete fitness tracker ever created.

Plus, it delivers full-bars coverage—even for those stuck on lame networks like Verizon or AT&T.

And it's all available at absolutely no extra cost with T-Mobile ONE, all in—monthly taxes and fees included.

Bellevue, Washington — March 31, 2017 — T-Mobile just took it to a whole new level, making its most daring and disruptive move to date with the introduction of the all-new, all-in T-Mobile ONEsie. This shocking-new entry into the consumer wearable category combines patent-pending mobile technology with cutting-edge fashion design. Powered by your T-Mobile smartphone, T-Mobile ONEsie isn't just a fitness tracker – it's a full-body fitness tracker on steroids, monitoring your vital signs, sleeping, waking, breathing, movement, body position and much, much more from head to toe. On top of that, T-Mobile ONEsie does double duty to deliver full-bars coverage absolutely everywhere T-Mobile has spectrum for both the wearer and anyone nearby.

"T-Mobile ONEsie is a quantum leap forward for wearables, for wireless networks and for fashion," said John Legere, president, CEO and lead fashion designer at T-Mobile. "What I'm most excited about is combining my drive to disrupt the wireless industry AND my passion for magenta fashion. The result is easily the most innovative—and certainly the most comfortable—product in wearable technology today. Now anyone can slip into a T-Mobile ONEsie and go "all in" with truly unlimited coverage!"

To get started with T-Mobile ONEsie, simply dock your smartphone in the internal pocket. When you hear the familiar T-Mobile ringtone, you'll know your T-Mobile ONEsie is powered up and ready to go. T-Mobile ONEsie includes a breakthrough new 'Thermanetic' charging system, which harnesses energy generated by both your body heat and your movement to keep your smartphone and T-Mobile ONEsie continuously charged. It's a groundbreaking way to stay connected and powered up all day and all night long.

World's First Full-Body Fitness Tracker Wrapping every inch of your body in cutting-edge connectivity and comfort, T-Mobile ONEsie stands in stark contrast to a sea of conventional wearables that wrap only your wrist, offering ridiculously limited skin contact. And yet those wearables claim to accurately monitor your body's complex and varied activities and biometrics. How is that even possible? The T-Mobile ONEsie eliminates those old limits through constant contact with—and micro-monitoring of—your body's every feature and function … head to toe.

T-Mobile ONEsie's full-body coverage gives you the most comprehensive and in-depth real-time health data and monitoring available anywhere. Detailed readouts provide real-time details of everything from your systolic and diastolic blood pressure, to lung efficiency and oxygen flow, to bladder level – and so much more. Of course, T-Mobile ONEsie is fully Bluetooth-enabled and GPS-equipped for full geo-location services and tracking of even your smallest movements.

Up top, T-Mobile ONEsie's hoodie is equipped with proprietary HoodiePhones™, so you can listen to your tunes anytime with unlimited music streaming. And, remember, with ongoing updates, the possibilities for future features and functionality are truly endless.

Revolutionary 4G LTE Nano-Fibers Turn You into a Human Hotspot

T-Mobile ONEsie features revolutionary new 4G LTE nano-fiber technology, which is literally woven into the fabric of each T-Mobile ONEsie. These nano-fibers combine to light up T-Mobile's spectrum, generating a perfect – and perfectly safe – 4G LTE signal everywhere you go.

And, not only will you have full-bars coverage, but by activating "Human Hotspot" mode on your T-Mobile ONEsie, you can share that perfect 4G LTE coverage with nearby friends and family. Even those on less-wearable networks from Verizon or AT&T can experience T-Mobile's blazing-fast, super-advanced LTE network, thanks to T-Mobile ONEsie.

"To be honest, when John first showed me his sketches, I thought he was joking. But, when I realized he was serious, we found incredible synergies between his breakthrough vision and our most advanced research – the result is T-Mobile ONEsie, and it's a total game-changer," said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. "T-Mobile ONEsie is the product of years of research, development and design, and let me tell you – we've created a real game-changer that radically re-envisions the future of fashion, wearables and the very meaning of unlimited coverage."

T-Mobile ONEsie also introduces ONEdev, providing new tools and APIs for developers to create unique experiences designed for the whole body. Developers can create fully native apps for T-Mobile ONEsie apps starting later next year.

Fashion Forward

Most wearables leave fashion on the cutting room floor – generic black bands, garish color clip-ons. Not T-Mobile ONEsie! Designed by magenta fashion icon and trend-setter, John Legere, T-Mobile ONEsie brings Legere's vision to life. T-Mobile ONEsie is as fashion forward as it is technically advanced, and of course, it celebrates the hottest color of the season.

"What excites me most is the sheer disruptive nature of John's VISION for future fashion," said Edna Moda, Fashion-Forward Designer. "It's gigabyte meets Gucci. It's virtual meets Versace. I haven't been this excited about a collection since Tom Ford 2001. It's just so darned daring … it fogs my glasses!"

The T-Mobile ONEsie comes in a number of super-functional and highly-fashionable styles, including: - T-Mobile ONEsie —great for everyday wear, going casual at the office, or for a weekend outing - ONEsie Sport—for serious athletes and weekend warriors, features wicking fabric and advanced bio-feedback - ONEsie Comfort—just right for night wear or those laid back evenings in - ONEsie @Work—features wool-blend, wrinkle-resistant fabric that effortlessly transitions from office to evening out

And, of course, just like T-Mobile ONE, the Un-carrier doesn't make you guess which size you need. While Verizon makes everything fit into pre-fabricated S, M, L, XL buckets, the Un-carrier doesn't roll that way. That's right – one size fits all! Just wear it and the T-Mobile ONEsie automatically adjusts to its wearer after a couple wearings, for a comfortable, easy fit that's as flattering as it is fun.

None of this would be possible without America's fastest, most advanced 4G LTE network. Independent third party studies by OpenSignal, Speedtest.net and the FCC show nothing's faster than T-Mobile's network. In the most recent study by OpenSignal, T-Mobile won or tied for first in ALL of the speed rankings. In addition to T-Mobile's speed, the study showed T-Mobile customers and their Verizon counterparts get an LTE signal about the same percentage of the time. In fact, T-Mobile's LTE network now covers 314 million people—more than 99% as many people as Verizon.