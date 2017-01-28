Memo from CEO Sundar Pichai says over 100 employees are affected by Friday's presidential order.

Google's Sundar Pichai has sent a memo to all staff working overseas — get back home now.

This is in response to an Executive Order signed Friday by U.S. president Trump denying entry into the U.S. for people from seven Muslim countries. A copy of this memo was given to Bloomberg and in it, Pichai states over 100 employees are affected and laments the personal pain that comes with the move for many.

It's painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues. We've always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so.

Friday's order prohibits entry by people from seven Muslim nations for 90 days. Citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Libya are denied entry, including persons with valid green cards and H-1B visas who have previously gone through the approved immigration process. Google employs people all over the world with many taking positions in their U.S. offices.

Pichai's memo says that employees who normally live and work in the U.S. but were abroad before the order was signed should reach out Google's security, travel, and immigration teams for help. The New York Daily News reports that green card and visa holders from the seven named countries are being actively blocked and denied entry back into the U.S. by Homeland Security.

This report follows an attachment to a securities filing from Microsoft that warns investors that these restrictions will inhibit their ability to staff current research and development efforts.

When we combine the effect this will have with rumors that Chinese companies are set to significantly raise prices to offset any trade restrictions put in place by the current administration, we see a troubling future for the electronics sector as a whole. How this will affect your next Android purchase is unclear, but it's hard to see any positive outcome for affected companies, the people who work for them, or consumers in general.