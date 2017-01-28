Memo from CEO Sundar Pichai says over 100 employees are affected by Friday's presidential order.
Google's Sundar Pichai has sent a memo to all staff working overseas — get back home now.
This is in response to an Executive Order signed Friday by U.S. president Trump denying entry into the U.S. for people from seven Muslim countries. A copy of this memo was given to Bloomberg and in it, Pichai states over 100 employees are affected and laments the personal pain that comes with the move for many.
It's painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues. We've always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so.
Friday's order prohibits entry by people from seven Muslim nations for 90 days. Citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Libya are denied entry, including persons with valid green cards and H-1B visas who have previously gone through the approved immigration process. Google employs people all over the world with many taking positions in their U.S. offices.
Pichai's memo says that employees who normally live and work in the U.S. but were abroad before the order was signed should reach out Google's security, travel, and immigration teams for help. The New York Daily News reports that green card and visa holders from the seven named countries are being actively blocked and denied entry back into the U.S. by Homeland Security.
This report follows an attachment to a securities filing from Microsoft that warns investors that these restrictions will inhibit their ability to staff current research and development efforts.
When we combine the effect this will have with rumors that Chinese companies are set to significantly raise prices to offset any trade restrictions put in place by the current administration, we see a troubling future for the electronics sector as a whole. How this will affect your next Android purchase is unclear, but it's hard to see any positive outcome for affected companies, the people who work for them, or consumers in general.
Reader comments
Trump's executive order on immigration forces Google to recall staff back to the U.S.
This country is headed somewhere truly dark and disgusting. Even if and when this clown gets impeached, we're still lost.
Screw that noise! Make Murica great again!
Not quite, or not at all I don't think. This EO amounts to a "time out" so the administration can get a grasp on what is happening with immigration today. It may or may not be broken, it depends on who you ask. However this fear mongering by leftists isn't helping matters any.
Unfortunately this administration has shown no ability to get a grasp on anything except how to screw this country
You mean like repeal ACA with no ACTUAL plan meanwhile leaving almost 20 million people and veteran at risk?
No.
If that were the case, people who have already been screened and spent thousands to go through the process to come in and work legally would not be turned away.
This is simply a ploy to reinforce the man's image amongst the narrow-minded who care more about the skin color or religion than the legal paperwork.
Not at all. I'm not sure the left wing of the spectrum has learned that the reason Trump was even a major option is because you are directly silencing speech by commenting on race or religion FIRST before accepting other, more logical options.
There is a fear of danger coming from that part of the world, and although it isn't as large of a threat as people make it seem, it is still a valid point.
This has nothing to do with skin color at all. To think so is inviting the very division that caused the President we have today. To push so is inviting passive speech censoring so that we can't have discussions that educate all sides of the spectrum.
You're missing the point. By making such a broad, blanket ban, Trump has actually stopped people who were already in the US legally with H1B visas and Green Cards (aka permanent residents), got those by having multiple degrees from top schools, and are doing important highly skilled work at companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft and many others. If these people happened to be overseas at the moment whether visiting family, or on a business trip, or on vacation, they're getting stopped and not allowed to come back to what has been their home for at least 10 years in the case of Green Card holders.
To obtain an H1B work visa, you go through a pretty stringent background check already. To obtain a Green Card, you go through a 6 months FBI led background check. Having been through this process, it is extensive and daunting.
These people not only are not terrorists now, or at risk of becoming terrorists later, they are contributing immensely to our country. Many of them had unique skills that their employers could not find in the US. For an employer to hire someone and sponsor them for a Green Card costs upwards of $20k more than just hiring someone local, and way more than that in inconvenience and time. They don't do this unless they don't have other options.
So this is not a well thought out and temporary move. It's a disaster for thousands of families who have been living here and contributing to our society, just because they happen to have been born in one of these countries.
Right.
So it's not about skin color.
It is a fear of people from these particular geographic areas due to political climate.
What has your answer got to do with my response? How is this relevant to the fact that all of these people who've already been through the ringer to get into this country and are contributing to our society including your ability to use Android phones btw, are now stuck overseas?
No no no. *You* responded to *me.*
And I responded to Jerry's second full paragraph about his skin color comment.
So the real question is what does your response to me have to do with what I said?
The part where you implied that this move is a logical option.
I don't agree with it, but my point was mainly that it isn't about skin color. That's just ridiculous.
Ok, but he did say skin color and religion... And it certainly is about religion, although ironically it's also impacting Christians from those countries.
It is quite ironic. Definitely a fear based move, and it will amount to almost nothing positive.
Looking into this, they haven't made a determination about those with already approved Visas...just future. Additionally, how many of the Google employees were from Yemen, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya or Somalia? They admitted they were recalling all employees with H1B as a precaution...not because they were from those areas of the world. Are we missing details?
I can tell you exactly how many are actually out of the country right now. 100 from MS and 120 from Google, in many cases simply on business trips, their families back here. These are mostly Green Card holders. Both MS and Google are offering them full legal help in getting them home asap.
It's not that we don't have the full picture. We have a tiny portion of the picture. I don't know Apple, SalesForce, Oracle, and the thousands of smaller companies who have employers born in these countries who happen to be on business trips abroad.
My top Sales Engineer is from one of these countries. Luckily he's not traveling right now and in the country, but I think he and his wife have purchased tickets for a well deserved vacation to Cancun in the next few weeks. I'm relieved he wasn't there now. Obviously they won't be going anywhere. Not only is he extremely talented, he sells to DHS, and many other government orgs and we sell cyber-security software.
Fear doesn't entitle a president to make an executive order. Proof does.
I agree, it should be based on proof. Unfortunately, he is the President and can issue executive orders.
I silenced nothing by saying that Trump wants to appeal to voters who reject humanitarian efforts to people who are different than they are. If you think you should stay silent when I say that, you'll need to address that issue yourself.
It's obvious this isn;t about screening, because people that went through the screening are stuck outside the country for 90 days because they come from a country filled with people different than "us".
If it's not about actual screening and security, there are few options for a motive left.
I don't see where the executive order barred current H1B visa holders. It also says exceptions will be allowed case by case. I did see it mentioned that Trump wants to change H1B application approval from lottery pick to fast tracking those who would have a positive impact on American business...i.e. those seeking American education or graduates who have obtained employment.
You're kidding right? I imagine you can search and see how the executive order is being carried out at the airports. The executive order is blocking green card holders from getting in. These individuals have a virtually unrestricted authorization to work for a majority of employers. The H1B holders may be blocked completely from reentering.
on top that, why TF he still allows those whose citizens and govts plotted 9/11
and those sponsoring brutal Wahabi and other sects all over the world???
if this was to prevent something, Saudis would be at the very top of this list.
f cukin g hypocrites.
the other day , D Joffrey Trump said "fire with fire" - yeah we saw how that played out in the last 50 yrs.
from tragedy to farce - that's the times we live in.
You also missed this
http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/27/politics/trump-christian-refugees/index.html
Really? Fear mongering by Leftists? Sorry, but it is not "Leftists" who are doing the fear mongering. It is the extreme Right that has decided to trash the Constitution and try to turn the U.S. into something we've never been before. Namely, an intolerant, xenophobic country. And please, spare me any rhetoric about freedom and security, I helped defend and secure the freedoms that we used to enjoy.
You say that and I had 3 random middle-easterners come ask me, in the middle of Staples, where they could find a good hunting store. It took about 15 minutes in broken English and imitations of hunting to explain what they wanted. It was really odd that they'd come to Williamsburg, VA for a hunting trip. I asked where they planned on hunting and one of them started to tell me a trip near the power plant, again in broken english. One of the others hit him in the head and told him to shutup. I kept asking what kind of animals they were hunting...that's how I figured out it was fishing. It was really odd they kept referring to it as hunting though.
Anyways, the store wouldn't allow me to report that to the police. When I did, I'm not sure what they did with the information. About two weeks later I saw on the local news that 3 guys were arrested at the local nuclear power plant. They claimed they were just there for a hunting/fishing trip. They were caught in a boat in the water way next to he Surry power plant with just a net, binoculars and something else...clearly NOT fishing. This happened back in 2004, I think? Anyways...this stuff happens more often than you'd think. It never crossed my mind until I experienced it myself. It was pretty surreal. These events are often unreported. I made sure I told that local store manager what happened with them too since he thought I was overreacting.
..............................
If they were speaking to you in such broken English, they were not Green Card holders. It takes 3 to 6 years on an H1B visa working in the US before you can even apply for a Green Card. Then the application takes much longer. By the time people have Green Cards from working at a company like Google, their English is just fine. These are also not the demographic of terrorists. He's locked out highly educated and talented members of our society as part of this.
I'm just posting an experience I had with the 3 stooges from another continent. I'm not justifying or condemning what has taken place... Just sharing
What you suggest is just one path to a green card. There are other paths like the green card lottery that does not have the person on a work visa before the green card. Just being factual. The ban is an excuse to exclude certain people from entering the United States. The system that vetted our first lady and our president's german parents/grand parents is suddenly not good enough. If there is a way to promote the Aryan race in this day and age, this would be it. I wish the native Americans could kick everyone out then we all start afresh?
As an outsider it is disturbing the path your country (and my own) is heading down... Hopefully people will start to crave change for the better rather than just change for the sake of it.
"First they came for the Muslims. And I said nothing, because I am not Muslim."
This is unfortunate.
Take a deep breath. Change is always difficult but almost always necessary to move forward. Let's wait and see some measurable results before we determine what's good or bad for the country. Country first, cheap tech for personal use is way down the list.
Agreed. It's still unfortunate. 😐
Well. Google is an American company.
This is effecting them negatively.
How can that not be measured as bad?
He's probably talking about the policy affecting the US as a whole and not just Google.
So bad for American companies isn't bad for America?
Logic?
Stop making sense. This is Trump's America now. Making sense isn't allowed.
Get ready for phones and tech prices to rise dramatically to offset.
Get ready for almost everything to raise in price.
Well... Except for Maruchan Ramen noodles. They're made in California. And here I thought the US didn't make anything anymore...
Not sure what to make of this overall. But I can say from working in the IT field the last 18 years something needs to be done about H1B visas. As an American I can't determine anymore how many jobs I've lost out on (even though I'm highly qualified).
No kidding, but yet tech firms can cut hundreds of employees while in the next breath moan about the lack of tech talent in this country. The Charlotte Observer had a nice piece about this back in June.
Could it be that you're just not a good candidate?
If that were the case it doesn't explain how I've been able to obtain employment with so many non-H1B companies compared to those who do consider them.
Maybe you're a very good candidate but others are just better. You might be a ginormous fish in a small pond.
I've lost out on plenty of jobs in my day, so i strengthened my skillset so it wouldn't happen anymore. Next time i need to go job hunting I say bring on all the competition from anywhere on the planet. I'll still get the job i want and make the money I want
I would tend to agree with you if you're on a work visa or have been on one. If not, you really don't know what you're talking about. Work authorization is not a skill you can build or modify.
Your skillset was a better match in one company than it was in another.
As an employer who has hired both H1B visa applicants and many more US citizens, I can tell you that very few of the folks who get here on H1B visas are not more qualified than American candidates. The burden of proof of that is high, and going through the H1B process as an employer is a huge pain, very time consuming, and definitely not worth any kind of potential salary savings. The only times we hired folks who needed an H1B visa was when we urgently needed someone who we could not find in the US. Are there companies who hire H1B folks without this? Yes, but the great majority don't, and particularly the bigger companies like MS, Google etc definitely don't. It makes zero financial sense to do so unless you plan to abuse the H1B workers, and that is a stupid idea because they will find an alternative quickly when they do get abused.
Long term legislative solutions to these problems are one thing. Suddenly blocking people who have a legal right to be in the country on the whim of the Executive is a blatant abuse of power.
This is it; there a different ways to deal with an issue, but this isn't a proper one. It's firing a shotgun blindly into a crowd, and accepting the losses... Not good.
Plus there are many more countries that terrorists have come from than the 7 now banned. Some of these countries that aren't included, Trump has business dealings with.
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
America, you have elected a Fascist.
100% out of context
How so?
Because President Trump is securing our borders until we can get a handle on Radical Islamic terrorism. That's all this is. We have to be able to screen people properly coming into our country. Let's be honest, America had enough crazy people in it, we don't need to be adding anymore.
People who have already been screened and approved are not allowed to return. If this is purely about legal vs, illegal entry, this would not be a problem.
The whole rescreening thing is nonsense. Shouldn't have to do that.
Securing our borders? Banning certain countries but not the ones he has ties in, which include the countries that brewed the terrorist? Lol
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2017-trump-immigration-ban-conflict-o...
Yep he's really securing those borders...
That isn't unfortunately all this is. The whole point is that he hasn't just banned new travelers from this list of countries (which happens to not include the biggest sources of US terror, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan), he has also banned people who are legally living here after very extensive background checks, and in most cases are contributing significantly to our country just because they happened to be out of the country when his order went through. He's in such a rush to be seen doing something that he's doing the whole thing really stupidly and causing massive damage to law abiding citizens instead of having any impact on terror.
How do we not already have a handle on it? What radical acts are happening in this country from Muslims?
And who exactly is going to get a handle on it, since Trump implemented a hiring freeze on federal employees?
Radical... Islamic... Terrorism... Because the only terrorists are Islamic terrorists? There hasn't been an outside terror attack on the US in many years. Have there been terror attacks? Sure. But these were all homegrown. No terrorist from ANY of the countries listed has attacked the US in many years.
And we're Christians.
Not realy. This is a very common problem with a complacent society. Just change some issues and the basic theory works for alot of things. Its a way of getting controll off the mass through small battles instead of one big war. As long as the people stay devided blaming issues on others or not caring about other because its not happening to me. The people will always loose.
Devided we fall.
Well said
So you're comparing Trump to.... Hitler? Alrighty then!
Close second
Omg I hope people can be respectful to each other in these comments. Politics and AC don't mix well.
I never suspected that Jerry was a liberal.
Or is AC forcing him to write this bias piece of garbage?
I think most of the writers here are on left side of the aisle but Jerry usually says out of political discussions.
I read the article again. I'm being serious here, how is it biased?
When I read it, it just seemed to be stating facts and effects.
People who are narrow minded always see or feel something is bias when it does not agree with there thoughts.
This! So much this!
How is it particularly liberal (by the way, please stop using the word "liberal" when what you mean to say is "socialist"!) to be offended by a government shooting blindly into a crowd in the hopes of hitting one or two bad guys?
And how is it biased to report on the reactions from tech companies on a tech site?
It's liberal because it doesn't praise Trump's actions.
Bias? I told you what one man did and what another man had to say about it and his actions within the company he runs. Nobody asked me what I think is right or what should be done and I offered no solution or commentary on it.
As for my political leanings, I don't use generic A/B labels and think that they are a huge problem that got us where we are today. I voted for Evan McMullin because I felt he was the only candidate on my ballot who wasn't a puppet for a political party and was honest. I would have voted for Martin O'Malley had he stayed in the race for the same reasons.
I would never vote for a candidate that lies at every turn, even when those lies contradict the lies said the day before. I think we have a charlatan and fool as our president, and it's simple backlash for electing a black man with a foreign-sounding name.
And I don't care what anyone else thinks. That's for them to worry about.
You slap whatever label makes you feel good on that.
Yes you're biased Jerry. How can you just state things as they happened without offering excuses or "alt facts"?
Google is a failing company staffed by foreigners #altfacts.
20% tax on all devices that run Android if Google cannot hire Americans. Google will pay for it.
Google won't pay for it; American consumers will.
Hahaha, factual information is now all of a sudden "liberal garbage"? And you wonder why the definition used to describe Trumpets is, shockingly bad in quality and; deserving strong condemnation. Deplorable. I mean you guys take the cake when it comes to this newfound Idiocracy...
"All staff"
I didn't know everyone working at Google abroad came from terrorist infested countries.
My question is " Why is Saudi Arabia not included"?
They're as conservative as the Yanks... ;-)
100% out of line.
100% out of line? This entire piece of **** country is out of line. So what if a comment is out of line???
100% out of line? This entire piece of **** country is out of line. So what if a comment is out of line???
Because American elites are friends of the Saudi Royal Family. Ask the Clinton's or the Bush's ;)
I didn't know the Bush's and the Clinton's are still in power.
Posted via the Android Central App
I would say you're probably not American and therefore that would excuse you...except I'm not American either and I - just like everyone else - knows that in America, not only do they have their own "Royal Families" (The Bush's, the Kennedy's, the Clinton's etc) but former Presidents not only hold the title of President (which I personally find ridiculous since it goes against basic Republican principles) but remain very influential in the spheres of Power in Washington.
Trump has businesses there.
Seriously, Bin Laden was based in Pakistan and funded by the Saudis. Neither of those countries are on this ban list.
Bin Laden was Saudi himself. Actually member of one of Saudi Arabia's most influential families, close to the Royal Family.
That's why America had no problem arming him when the fight was against Communist Russia. Of course, later the spell backfired against the caster...which is something America has a hard time learning. The more they arm "freedom fighters" the sooner those turn into terrorist groups.
He said he was going to do it and he did it. We'll see how it plays out but I don't it's going to end well for us.
Avoiding the price increases by China can easily be solved by following the rule "buy American, hire American".
Tech companies have long taken advantage of some rules to hire foreigners (who cost them less) in detriment of nationals who are often equally good. That should change worldwide. No one should see their talents denied a job in their fatherland just because an equally talented foreigner costs the company less.
Same thing about allowing companies to move factories to third world countries and then import the products back into the countries.
I for one think Trump has so far shown very positive signs as a President, starting with that very weird thing... He's doing exactly what he said he'd do.
As for the ban, he promised he would put a temporary ban on Muslims. He's doing exactly what he promised. In fact, he's doing a soft version of it since this is banning everyone from those countries and not just Muslims (And yes, there are Christians in Syria for example).
Some people may not like that and I respect that position. However, he got a clear mandate from the American People to do it and he's fulfilling his part of the deal that got him elected. You can't blame politicians for not fulfilling their promises and for fulfilling them.
He doesn't have a clear mandate to do anything but he did win the election and he said he was going to do it.
The moment he won the election (and by a vast majority of the States in the Union), he got a clear mandate.
Most of the states he won are pretty empty. Most Americans rejected him. The only mandate he has is the one in your head.
I refuse to call him the P word.. He's a dictator who's running the place as if it was **** 🇩🇪
As if Obama didn't try to do the same? Please!
What did he try to do?
If you listen to our read his executive order, you will see that he will excuse Christians from the regions mentioned in the order only.
That's simply not true. As per the text (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/27/us/politics/refugee-muslim-executive-...) the order applies to:
"those who would place violent ideologies over American law (...) those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including “honor” killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation."
This is a pretty generic rule. It could be applied to Catholics from the 13th century, if they were to show up through a time-portal. Or Mormons who go berserk for example.
If nowadays this description only applies to Islam, that's a problem for Islamic religious leaders to solve (through, for example, a deep reform of their religion and the banishment of the Sharia Law for example. Similar to what the Catholic Church had to do). If Muslims show no intention of solving the differences between them as Christians did, that's not a problem for Western States to solve...and not a problem for us to have to deal with.
Then you have the exceptions to the rule that reads:
"(...) the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security may jointly determine to admit individuals to the United States as refugees on a case-by-case basis, in their discretion, but only so long as they determine that the admission of such individuals as refugees is in the national interest — including when the person is a religious minority in his country of nationality facing religious persecution, when admitting the person would enable the United States to conform its conduct to a preexisting international agreement, or when the person is already in transit and denying admission would cause undue hardship — and it would not pose a risk to the security or welfare of the United States."
Again, this can apply to anyone fitting the criteria, including Muslims (let us remember even within Islam there are divisions and some Muslims ARE persecuted. For example, the Daesh persecutes Shiite Muslims). It can also include Tibetans for example. Or Puritans, if we were back in the 18th century.
The only problem with "avoiding price increases by buying American..." We will STILL face price increases. Why? Wages are higher in the US than in China. Employers can pay their employees much lower wages and thus charge lower prices. By shifting production to the US as a whole, it will only increase prices on us, the consumers.
I'm not arguing for lower wages. That would be absolutely horrible. But that's one problem with your argument.
Since when is it wrong for a nation to have a secure border? Can anybody rationally answer me that? Can anybody please explain how screening people from other countries esp those with high terrorist activities is not a positive thing?
They already go through a two year screening process. What's happening now is just paranoia.
I have no problem at all with screening people who want to enter the country. I also have no faith at all that this administration can come up with any sort of screening procedures that will actually keep out the bad and let in the good. Or even come close to doing that.
He forgot UAE, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan and Pakistan. All predominantly Islamic countries. Bin Laden was based in Pakistan, but Trump has businesses there so that's okay.
Hmm, just thinking out loud here; would the reaction be the same if this were Apple instead of Google?
Come on now......
What does that have to do with anything?
Speaking as a European, Everyone that I know without exception is horrified that Trump is now President of the USA.
God knows what his long term plans are ,but I suspect things are going to get a whole lot worse .
The guy is a clown and a clusterfuck.
He will be the downfall of this country. Well, technically it's the deplorables that have instituted the downfall. He's just the marionette. Like said when he was elected though, this country got what it deserved. The fact of the matter is, the u.s.a. is full of people like trump. Trumpets as you will. Egotistical, holier than thou, narcissistic, trigger happy, ignorant, fools with no thought above that of one that affects themselves. This country is full of and now run by insane cretins.
Ironic you say that as the same thing was said when Obama was president.
I detect severe liberal butt hurt in the comments.
It's not just liberals. Most of the country, most of the world is reeling from this guy's election.
I keep seeing this...."label" if you will thrown around as if it's supposed to mean something it's not. In political context it means; favoring maximum individual liberty in political and social reform. So basically "liberals" want individual rights respected. Is that something you are against?
This is not about being liberal. This is about civic rights that many foreign nationals have earned (and PAID for!). If certain foreigners are being banned, they should be reimbursed the THOUSANDS of dollars that getting specific visas costs them. I speak from experience, despite not being affected by this executive order.
Yeah, because the illegal foreigners in the country are top priority for services over natural born US Citizens.
Don't distort facts. This executive order applies to visa and green card holders. Those are LEGAL foreign nationals who have gone through months of FBI background checks. I know from personal experience. Don't tell me what I've spent 10 years doing is not true. You do NOT have the benefit of remaining ignorant about government in this administration.
Do you know how many people have green cards and manipulate the system just to be able to physically live in the US?
Do you?
How many people?
Seems like you do, please inform us.
Sooo glad we finally have someone else in office doing anything positive
Yep, stoking everyone's fears about an imaginary boogey man is "positive." Building an unnecessary wall that the America people will pay for, while citizens in our own country go without clean water is "positive."
What did Obama do to help with clean water when he was president? All did was racially divide this country. He was the one of the worst racists
How was he racist? Did he spend eight years trying to get a white person's birth certificate?
And who cares? Trump is President, time to own up and fix things. Or, he can just keep complaining about the election.
Interesting logic from a few idiots here . You can't be conservative and anti Trump.
******* rediculous
It's also affecting education. I'm a university professor originally from Spain, and after spending the past decade in the US, even I cannot be sure that I won't have problems re-entering... I have zero faith/confidence in this president, despite having become a US resident after a 10-year long immigration paperwork process and being married to an american citizen. At least we have the "benefit" of being able to move to Spain if we wanted - my spouse certainly wouldn't complain about the great food, wine and beaches.
I don't think this order goes far enough. Ban ALL Muslims. Even ones that are citizens. They need to be expelled from the country and sent back to the middle east. Only then will America be great again.
MAGA
TRUMP 2016
Then go after the Baptists and Catholics.
The liberal left need to quit complaining. Imagine it though Hillary said Trump wouldn't accept losing and it's bitting the liberal left in the butt because they are the ones that are showing they can't handle it that Trump won the election.
Yeah...Stop complaining and conform.
**** that
Anderson Cooper and John Harwood the Hack.
It's not about the election. The election is over. It's about the actions this guy is taking. If I don't like his actions I'm not going to be quiet about it.
So protesting is the answer? Nobody has actually given the guy a legitimate chance.
Me personally I think it is great. We have one less political attorney in office trying to kiss the American peoples butts and polish them instead of someone who isn't afraid the tackle the real problems and not be afraid to tell the American public.
Protests let other Americans and the world know that we do not support him or his actions. Right now Trump is showing me he's extremely paranoid, short-sighted, and pigheaded. Those are not qualities I want in a president.
"Nobody has given him a legitimate chance."
Why? What good has he done to deserve the chance? His campaign was incredibly divisive, making people afraid of the some "other" (Mexicans, Muslims, etc), he lies every chance he gets, he nominated the least qualified cabinet in history, and he won't shut up about the election. Everything he's signed this week will very quickly harm Americans.
Also, no one is under any obligation to give him a chance.
Given his investigations into the "voted fraud," it seems like he can't accept the results of the election.
The smartphone is the key to your democracy article seems to have its comments turned off...but this will work here..The app. Vote Spotter is an app that will keep you informed with your local government happenings. Make change from the bottom and stay informed
God help us all.
If only there was a god. The difference between your god and me, I would stop these atrocities if I had that kind of power...
Trump needs to make ALL immigration illegal.
We heard you the first time and you're in the extreme minority of people who believed that.
So, you're Native American I take it?
Gee...Is it possible that maybe, just maybe, the Trump administration will realize some of these policies might need some finessing?
Yeah, the current policy appears to have gone over the top. It means well, but clearly needs some changes. How about everybody just slows down a little bit and sees how this plays out in the coming days?
But but then I can't have the knee jerk overreaction to defend/support my precious Google (screw Apple if it were them! They deserve it!).... ;P
Because thanks to his rash decision, there are people that were legally living and working in the United States, contributing to society and the economy. But now they're held up at an airport waiting to find out if they'll be let back into the country they've called home. Maybe he should finesse things before they get signed.
I remember people being awfully upset at Obama's use of executive orders. But, this is fine.
Well, that's life in the big city.
Face it, does anyone really care what Google says or does with their staff?
I expect them and most other Clinton supporters to freak out. But so what?
Didn't Obama say something to the effect of "elections have consequences?"
Well, indeed they do. These orders... are those.
I think everyone understands that elections have consequences. That doesn't mean anyone should stay quiet about Trump's actions. And there was no need to say Obama said it. He's irrelevant right now.
Wtf America
Comedic yet self imploding.
Google should only employ foreigners that live in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey. You know, the same countries that Trump has his companies in. After all, other than 9/11, Saudi Arabia has been a great!
