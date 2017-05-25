A local SIM card is essential to staying connected in India.

India's handset market is seeing a meteoric rise thanks to an influx of affordable devices and wide availability of 4G data, and with the country becoming a mobile-first market, having a local SIM card is mandatory for accessing the plethora of digital services available.

A local number comes in handy not just for staying connected, but also for undertaking basic tasks like payments and money transfers. To curb corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetized high-value currency notes at the end of the last year, and the country still doesn't have adequate cash reserves. The move has led to a drastic rise in digital wallet services like Paytm, but to register and use the service, you need a local SIM card.

Thankfully, the Indian government is making it easier for foreign travelers visiting the country by providing a pre-activated SIM card on arrival. The SIM card is issued by state-run BSNL, and comes with 50MB of data along with a ₹50 credit (90 cents) for making calls. You can top up the data and get additional balance for calling by recharging online.

SIM card on arrival

The SIM card comes with a kit that contains maps, brochures for popular tourism destinations, along with contact information for a 24-hour tourist helpline number that's available in 12 languages, including Russian, German, and Japanese.

All you need to do to pick up your SIM card is show a copy of your e-visa at the immigration counter. An e-visa is the easiest way to get a short-term tourist visa to India, and the facility is available to citizens of over 150 countries.

That said, not all airports offer a SIM card on arrival. Right now, the service is limited to ten airports in the country, with more being added regularly:

Bengaluru

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Panjim (Goa)

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Jaipur

Lucknow

Varanasi

If you're landing at an airport that doesn't offer the service, your best recourse is to purchase a SIM card directly from a retailer. But before we get to that, a primer on LTE bands in India.

LTE bands in India

If you're looking to use LTE in India, you'll need to make sure your phone has the following LTE bands: Band 3 (1800MHz), Band 40 (2300MHz), and Band 5 (850MHz). Band 5 is predominantly used by Jio, a recent entrant in the segment that has amassed over 65 million customers in the space of eight months.

Even if you don't have Band 5 support, you will be able to access LTE from Airtel, Vodafone, and others. BSNL — the service provider with the free SIM card on arrival — delivers LTE on Band 40 (2300MHz). Coverage varies wildly across states, so if you're looking for a detailed breakdown of the state of LTE in India, you should take a look at our detailed guide:

Picking up a SIM card from a retailer

Airtel is the leading carrier in the country, with a userbase of over 275 million subscribers. The carrier also has the most robust network for LTE, 3G, and calls. To pick up an Airtel SIM, you'll need to head to a retail store near your location with a copy of your passport, visa, and a photograph. You'll be able to walk out with a SIM card in under 10 minutes, and the number will be activated in an hour or two.

The carrier has very affordable tariffs, but not all plans are available in all regions. That said, you'll be able to select a plan that gives you 3GB of LTE data and unlimited calls within the country for as low as ₹300 ($6), with a validity of 28 days from the time of purchase.

Airtel is your only viable option for a local SIM card, as other carriers have fairly stringent requirements. Jio, for instance, requires you to submit details of a local reference as well as your residence details within the country. You won't be able to get a SIM card unless you submit these details.

Then there's Vodafone and Idea, which aren't worth your time. Neither carrier offers nationwide LTE coverage, so if you're looking to travel from one state to another, there will be times when you'll switch over to 2G.

