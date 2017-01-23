Right now you can pick up Belkin's 3-in-1 travel charger for just $20 at B&H Photo, a savings of $40 from its regular price. With a 3000mAh battery built-in, you'll be able to charge your phones, tablets, and more while on the go with ease. Once you reach your destination you'll be able to plug it into the wall and utilize its two wall plugs and single USB slot, while being protected from surges as well. The battery pack is super small, so you can easily stick it in your travel bag or purse and not have to worry about it.

If you are looking to make charging while on the go easier, you won't want to miss out on this deal. The $20 price is only good for today, January 23, so don't wait too long to make your purchase!

See at B&H Photo