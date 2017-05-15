Saving money on your mobile bill doesn't mean losing out on features or service.
TPO (The People's Operator) is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that leases coverage from Sprint. MVNOs piggyback on the bigger networks in order to bring you great service at a lower price.
Does going with an alternative carrier mean you'll be getting second class service compared to customers of the Big Four (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon)?
If I switch to TPO, will I get worse service that proper Sprint customers?
Absolutely not! TPO leases coverage from Sprint's fast 4G LTE network, meaning that you're on the Sprint network, but you're not paying Sprint prices. You'll still get nationwide calling, texting, and data coverage, and you'll get full 4G LTE speeds.
Will I really save money?
Absolutely! The Big Four carriers push unlimited plans on you, making you believe you need all the 4G LTE data in the world, when most Americans really only use 3 to 5 gigabytes of 4G LTE per month. That's a far cry from the 22 to 30GB you'd get — and pay for — on a big carrier's unlimited plan.
Take a look at your actual data usage and take stock of how much you could actually be using Wi-Fi instead. Then take a look at TPO's plans!
As you can see, if you're an average American who uses roughly 3GB of data per month, TPO's caring plan is more than enough for you. When you consider that Sprint itself no longer offers tiered data plans, and your baseline is $60/month for unlimited data, talk, and text, there's really no reason not to try TPO.
At the end of the day, if you go with TPO's Noble or Caring plans, you're paying roughly half of what the big carrier's charge for unlimited plans, and you're only paying for data you actually need — not overpaying for data you don't.
Great! But how's customer service?
TPO's customer service is top-notch. Since TPO isn't like the big carriers; its customer service reps can offer your personalized care and attention. It's the difference between shopping at Walmart and shopping at your local mom 'n' pop for groceries.
TPO's U.S.-based customer service center is open seven days a week to make sure you're taken care of, and if you're outside of business hours, send a message and a TPO rep will get back to you within 24 hours.
What's the catch?
There isn't one. TPO is an alternative carrier that saves you money with zero compromise. You don't have to compromise on data speeds, call quality, customer service, or price.
You don't have to sign any annual contract; there are no activation fees; there's no credit check, and there's no deposit required. You can even bring your existing number.