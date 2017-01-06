After the dumpster fire that was 2016, it's time to look forward to a whole new year of Android-related goodness. Of course, 2017 will see a familiar pattern of device launches, Android updates (or lack thereof, depending on your phone), and undoubtedly some surprises that we couldn't predict (hey there Note 7).

Predicting the future is always a tricky game, but we've narrowed our expectations down to this top five Android trends for the coming year. Agree? Disagree? Be sure to share your thoughts down in the comments, and keep watching throughout the year to see how things unfold!