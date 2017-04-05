Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a one-day sale on the HTC Vive you won't want to miss.

If you've been eyeing a HTC Vive but haven't yet pulled the trigger due to cost, today is the day you'll want to finally hit that buy button. This one-day price drop brings the cost of the VR headset down to $699 from its regular price of $799. The Vive can make you feel like you are in a different place with its immersive experiences in which you can play games, paint pictures and more.

In addition to saving the $100 on the initial purchase, you can also grab Arcade Saga for free on VIVEPORT and a month subscription to VIVEPORT. Some retailers, like Amazon, are offering additional games for free. You can grab one from the following retailers:

Keep in mind this deal is only good for today, April 5, so don't miss out on the discount.

