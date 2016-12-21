A fitness-centric firmware update just in time for the new year.
If you've been holding out on that Fitbit Charge 2, today's news might finally entice you to try one out — especially if you're like the rest of humanity and you're attempting to make 2017 your "year of fitness." I know I am for the tenth time!
Fitbit launched a massive update to the Charge 2's firmware that enables six new major feature additions. They include (in handy list form):
- Workout pause function
- Guided breathing vibration cues
- Do Not Disturb option
- Improved Heart-rate zone display
- On-device battery life
- New clock face
Let's be honest, you'll keep the fitness regimen up for about two weeks until you give up and realize that old habits die hard. After all, there's nothing more comforting than eating a bucket of fried chicken while snuggling on the couch with the latest reality television. We work too hard to do anything else.
Fitbit has also bundled in five more features on top of the aforementioned list that require just a little more explaining. They include intuitive intervals, which vibrates the band when it's time to transition to your next set of weights, for instance; workout recaps that last an hour after you've finished, so you can study your progress after the fact; smarter, simpler notifications; caller identification, so that you can ignore any unknown callers interrupting your workout; and message prioritization — because you want to hear from the kids, but not from your husband.
This update is also particularly good news for those of you who may have already purchased a Fitbit Charge 2 for a pal or family member. Be sure to include an enthusiastic "update before using!" message in the Christmas card, so that the gift receiver knows they can do more than just track their steps with this Very Thoughtful Gift.
Reader comments
Today's massive Fitbit Charge 2 update is a good reason to make fitness a New Year's resolution
It's also $116 on Amazon right now so pretty good deal.
Can you tell us how to update the FIRMWARE please?
Sure. Here you go...
http://lmgtfy.com/?q=how+to+update+firmware+on+fitbit+charge+2
It would be nice if I could have the same user name and log in for Android Central and Windows Central.
But you can... i have the same account set up for Android Central, Windows Central, Crackberry and Tesla Central
"We work too hard to do anything else."
Tech journalists is widely known to be one of the most arduous occupations.
That hairy pale arm...Turned me off of product right away
Please do better product photos
And wow...Fitness a new year's goal? So much hype! Like for the last 10 or so years or even since the beginnings
You know Cavemen had the first Pebble right? ;)
I won't buy any Fitbit product until I am reimbursed for the Pebble products I backed on Kickstarter. I only received a small portion of my $$ back. Fitbit should jump in and do the right thing. If not, I will buy something from Garmin or another manufacturer other than Fitbit.
Dispute it with your bank!