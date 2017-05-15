They're not expensive, but it would be a good idea for more companies to bundle a USB Type-C adapter in the box.
Updated May 15: This post was updated with additional information and refreshed links.
Over the course of 2016, most phones have transitioned from Micro-USB to USB-C. The change is ultimately good, both for charging speeds and convenience. But what about all those old Micro-USB cables you have in a drawer somewhere? Should you just throw them away? No, you need a USB Type-C to Micro-USB adapter, which makes it easy to use all of those legacy cables.
The truth is that everyone has a million Micro-USB cables lying around, and likely only a few Type-C cables. As the industry transitions to the new standard — which is considerably better, being reversible and capable of more current at the same voltage — there's going to be an extended period where some devices, particularly less expensive ones, will still ship with the older version.
Sure, an adapter is easy to lose, and is certainly a bridge to a future where something so disposable is unnecessary, but in the meantime more companies should think about including one. Since it seems like we're living in #donglelife, both with the removal of legacy ports in phones and laptops, and the need for an increasing number of adapters, keeping one or two of these in your bag shouldn't be a big deal.
There are a couple things to note about these Micro-USB to USB-C adapters:
- Most of them are USB 2.0-only, which means that even if the USB Type-C device you're connecting to supports USB 3.1, speeds will be limited to 480Mbit/s. Some adapters do support USB 3.0 (which isn't quite as fast as USB 3.1) — you just have to know what you're buying.
- Some of these adapters include a 56kΩ resistor, which limits the amount of current through the cable if it terminates in a USB Type-A (the larger connector that usually plugs into a laptop or AC adapter). These shouldn't be necessary if you're using a high-quality cable with its own 56kΩ resistor built in, but it's there for added protection.
- If your phone supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge spec, this adapter should work just fine — it did when connecting the Axon 7 to a Quick Charge 2.0-compatible Motorola Turbo Charger — as it merely works as a passthrough.
- I know I'm going to lose this thing, so maybe, if you do decide to buy one, get a two or three-pack.
- USB Type-C is reversible, but Micro-USB isn't. Make sure that when you insert the adapter, you know which direction the Micro-USB end is facing, so that you don't break the cable, or the adapter, putting it in backwards.
There you go: not much to this thing, but I'm going to use the heck out of it all the same.
If you're looking for one (or set of three), Amazon has a whole bunch of them from well-known accessory makers like Aukey, Goliath, and Unitek.
Do you think you'd have use for one of these adapters? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Amazon also has some that have lanyards or chains that tether to your existing cables so you don't lose them.
I'd highly recommend the Anker ones. They're a little more expensive, but they're the only ones I've seen online that are extruded, not stamped. This means that they will last longer and be less likely to scratch your device. Plus, the Anker ones are the thinnest adapters I've found so far.
Mine was included with my axon 7. Thankfully. I know I'm probably gonna have to buy another one at some point tho.
Buy a five or ten pack on Amazon for less seven dollars. Carry one with you at all times.
We're reverting the date sorting on reposts now huh? Better than nothing IMO, not hard for the regular to figure out and floats up the most relevant stuff for fresh readers... Minus all that talk about reposts, damn those people who keep bringing it up. ;P
I bought the Anker 2-pack... Keeping one in the living room just in case i wanna unplug the wireless Qi pad to charge my Pixel (still using the pad for the Nexus 7, oldie but a goodie), putting the other one on my keychain for use with my older battery pack
How? Using the silicon sleeve/holder that comes with the OnePlus adapter. Yes I bought it just for that accessory, then promptly threw the adapter away, you don't wanna use the actual adapter WITH anything but OP's phones.... Their adapter is out of spec and could be dangerous.
" These shouldn't be necessary if you're using a high-quality cable with its own 56kΩ resistor built in, but it's there for added protection. "
That seems slightly misleading, the point of these adapters is to use your older cables, and the vast majority of those (if not all) will have no such resistor since it wasn't part odd the spec until Type C. Get a well vetted/tested adapter WITH resistor, don't be dumb, pretty easy to fry something otherwise.
These things are sooooo frustrating to take around, and I hate it, but it's useful for using the charger at my workplace.
I bought these and keep one on my keychain.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01I91NFUI/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o03_s...
Actually, that's a really neat idea with the keychain. Thanks for the tip.
I have 2 of them, both of which are from Samsung.
One came with the Note 7, the other came with the Samsung battery bank.
They allowed me to keep the first one when I returned my Note, which proved to be really helpful with the Moto Z.
My USB Type-C transition has gone smoothly. I ordered a second cord for the car, but rarely use it. Charging is so quick at home with 3.0, and has been long lasting so far.
I dislike these updated articles as the comments section is too confusing in the app..
Or when your USB c cable won't charge your Nexus 6p but the USB to USB c cable will..
I use the techmatte ones. They are fully USB C spec compliant, via the Google engineer who tested all the USB C cables when the 5X/6P came out. Work great. They add a lot of length to the connector, so the cable isn't as flexible at the phone plug. But my 2A charger shows it charging the phone at 2A, and my power bank, which has 2.4A ports, the phone shows just over 2A when charging. Typically hovers around the 1.7-1.8 A range.
I got 2 when I bought my 6P last year. Keep one in my truck & one is attached to my keys. Come in handy occasionally.
Had a whole bunch of those adapters included with my - sniff - Note 7. The Note went back to Samsung the adapters stayed behind!
The wife's LG G5 included a USB-C cable. That said, I keep one of these in my car, in a little zip lock, along with a micro usb to lighting and a micro usb to apple 30-pin adapter. That covers the wife's phone, the daughters iPhone and the son or daughter's 2nd gen iPads.
As Tom Lehrer once sang be prepared.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkrheaWuShU
I had a bunch of those, after less than a year I lost most of those.. I still have some device (like power bank batteries etc.) that require a Micro USA which means that I have to remove the adapter every so often, and I misplace them lose them.
I found those on Amazon, they come with a tiny tiedown thread that you can use it to loop ot and attach the adapter to the cable, so when you remove it from the plug it just hangs there..
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LAD2FG2/ref=twister_B01LAD2FCG?_encoding=UT...
I was going to buy one of these until I read that they're dangerous and can cause fires.
Not sure if it's changed though; that was when the Nexus 5X and 6P were released.
Just get one reviewed by Benson and it'll be fine. Daniel's semi dismissal of the need for a resistor is flat out wrong tho...
Thanks for the article, bringing this to my attention, adaptor(s) will come in handy!
I've got a HTC 10, and Anker branded adapter for this works flawlessly. It is a transition, but you do have watch out for the charger you use in pairing with this adapter. I have seen a few of my chargers not work as well being too slow when charging especially for the my car charger. But all in all I got two so far and keep one in my wallet and one in my car.
How is the 3.5mm adapter that comes with the Moto Z "admittedly more useful"? It's only more useful for that phone because they omitted to include a 3.5mm jack (which the Axon 7 has). I would say that that 3.5mm jack built-in to the A7 is obviously more useful than an adapter.
The one you linked to in the article is garbage. I bought two of them a few months ago and my Pixle C would only recognize it half the time and I couldn't even stay connected long enough to unlock the bootloader. I wouldn't even want to risk a factory image flash. The Amazon seller gave me some BS excuse about them only being meant for charging.
Beware.
I also got one of these as part of the package for my Nexus 5X
Question is; will a micro USB cable with this adapter meet USB C specifications, lol.
No it didn't, at least not the one he linked to on Amazon
If you use an adapter with the proper resistor it will, which makes Daniel's comment puzzling, most if not all legacy cables won't have that resistor. I think Jerry needs to go over the Type C basics with Daniel...
I am using them. I have two genuine Tronsmart with 56k integrated, but they are plastic ones, and two Nillkin adapters, metallic ones.
Is the nillkin has 56k resistor integrated ?. I am planning to buy one for my moto z play
Oops, nevermind, I misunderstood what the adapter does. I thought it was a Type-C to Micro USB, but it's the other way around.
Yeah, it says USB Type-C to Micro-USB adapter...it should be Micro-USB to USB Type-C adapter.
This one weird trick
Reading this article made me more excited about the pending ZTE Axon 7 review rather than the included adapter but I'm really happy they did. Definitely agree that companies should be doing this at least for the next couple years until USB type C is the defacto standard.
Hah! I got one of these, as well as a pair of earphones, in the box with my Nexus 5X. Advantages of buying phones in India, I guess! Though why my 6P didn't come with one, I don't know...
I bought a couple of these when I got the Nexus 6p and they're great. It wasn't that hard to keep track of them as they usually stay attached to the cords themselves.
Bought a couple with my Nexus 6P since I couldn't afford to buy a bunch of USB-C cables to replace my Micro USB and so that I can use micro-usb cables when i'm out and about or for my battery packs.
Two different functions, no doubt, but put them side by side they're the same thing. It was just a pass g thought, not really worth spending too much time on
These things come in handy. Nice to see one included in the box, although I can see why others don't have them given potential charger/cable/adapter compatibility problems.
Funny how u have one adapter, this, and it's good judging there's no negative comments.
On the other hand u have the 3.5mm headphone jack adapter and ppl are in a tizzy over it.
Pretty much the same adapter with two different paradigms
I don't mind the 3.5mm adapter, but these two things are not the same at all.
Posted via the Android Central App
For the companies going USB C only audio wouldn't it be more useful to have two USB C ports one on top one on the bottom? Plug either way, like USB C.
This would/should be the way going forward. 2 USB-C ports.
++++++++1
The fact that you can't see the obvious differences between the two says more about you than anything else.
Ouch, that hurt! LOL
Truth tends to...
"Most of them are USB 2.0-only"
Well, most USB-C phones have USB 2.0 speeds anyway.
Can u please try a Verizon sim and report back if it works. I want to pre order but Verizon functionality is holding me back
ZTE has repeatedly stated it will eventually work on Verizon and Sprint but that neither carrier is currently activating them on their network. So no, it won't work.
Had one since they popped up on amazon (well I bought a 3 pack) always have one in my wallet, so no matter where I am I can charge. After all everyone has a micro usb around
Can't wait for my Axon 7 to arrive.
I bought a set when I got my Nexus 5X. I carry 1 in my pocket when I'm over friends houses.
https://www.amazon.com/TechMatte-Connector-Resistor-Approved-Standard/dp...
Likewise.
Me too. Bought a pair of Anker USB-C adaptors and carry one in my wallet.
Me too. I bought a few and I keep one under my tongue all the time.
Solid. Great idea.
Very handy for the transition period.
