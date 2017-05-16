Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a pair of charging accessories you'll want to check out!

Battery life is something that continues to improve in phones and tablets, but not everyone can make it through the whole day on a single charge. Sure, you can carry around a spare wall charger and cable, or a battery pack, but what about if you could combine those into one? That's what Anker's PowerCore Fusion does, and right now you can pick one up at Amazon for just $21.99. This is a savings of $4 from its regular pricing.

It looks like a large wall charger, but it actually has a 5000mAh battery inside as well. This allows you to plug it into the wall to charge your phone if you are in the office, or charge it on the go with the battery inside. In addition, it offers:

The Ultimate 2-in-1 Charger: A hybrid high-capacity portable battery and dual-port wall charger in one sleek package.

High-Speed Charging: In the wall or on-the-go, Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies ensure that all devices receive their fastest possible charge. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.

Charge-and-Go: Charge your device and PowerCore Fusion's internal battery via a wall outlet, then take it with you for up to 3 phone charges—any place, any time. Boasts a foldable plug to ensure maximum portability

Whether you travel a lot, or just like to pack really light, you will want one of these for your phone. Stop carrying around multiple chargers and battery packs, and instead consolidate them into a single device! If you're looking for just a power bank, Chuwi is offering its 10050mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 for just $16.99 when using coupon ADCENTER at checkout.

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!