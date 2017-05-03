Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on an LG G6 from T-Mobile.
If you've been on the fence about picking up an LG G6, this deal from T-Mobile may push you over the edge. Right now you can pick one up for just $500 without a contract, which is a savings of $150. Prefer monthly payments on it instead? If so, you can grab one for $20 at the time of the purchase and $20 a month for 24 months. The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch display with super slim bezels, a killer dual-camera setup and much more.
Remember, with the purchase of an LG G6 before May 7 you'll also get a free Google Home from LG. Add the $130 savings of the Google Home to the $150 savings on the phone and you've got yourself a pretty amazing deal here. If you are looking for an unlocked version, B&H Photo has you covered at just $599.
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
I RATHER HAVE THE PHONE FOR $350....
Don't need all the extra stuff
Agreed. I'm sure it's heading that way. Although this phone is a hit,lg phones depreciate very fast.
Yup! Got my V20 for $360 on a 1 day deal back in Feb. Be patient folks!
Good price. I'll be switching to TMO in August. Hopefully better deals then.
Damn just bought one from tmobile last week but not much i could do anyway my v10 broke.
Bought mine on release, I feel ya. What are the chances I can get T-mobile to price match and refund the difference lol
T-Mobile is very good with price matching. They've done it for me twice as long as it is within 10 days or so. Call their corporate headquarters and they will do it for you if the store or telesales won't.
Nice!
Awesome deal...must buy...but will the phone be unlocked ?