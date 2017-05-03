Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on an LG G6 from T-Mobile.

If you've been on the fence about picking up an LG G6, this deal from T-Mobile may push you over the edge. Right now you can pick one up for just $500 without a contract, which is a savings of $150. Prefer monthly payments on it instead? If so, you can grab one for $20 at the time of the purchase and $20 a month for 24 months. The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch display with super slim bezels, a killer dual-camera setup and much more.

Remember, with the purchase of an LG G6 before May 7 you'll also get a free Google Home from LG. Add the $130 savings of the Google Home to the $150 savings on the phone and you've got yourself a pretty amazing deal here. If you are looking for an unlocked version, B&H Photo has you covered at just $599.

See at T-Mobile

