Right now you can pick up the iOttie Easy One Touch 2 for just $12.75 at Amazon, which happens to be the lowest price we've seen on it. Normally, this popular mount sells for right around $20. It has a new telescopic arm which adds two additional inches to allow for closer viewing, and you can lock and release the phone with just a single finger. The sticky gel pad sticks well to most surfaces and is able to easily be removed and installed in a different vehicle.

Whether you spend a lot of time or just a little in the car, you should have a safe place to keep your phone. If interested, be sure to grab one of these now, for each vehicle you own!.

