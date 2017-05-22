Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a Galaxy S8 deal you can't afford to miss!
We've seen it many times before, and it will continue to happen. New phones release and cellular carriers offer these ridiculous "Buy one get one free" promotions to entice people to purchase them, but most of the time the offers are quite terrible and require you to change plans, get small credits each month for 24 months and more. Samsung is currently running its own offer, which is actually a really great deal.
Here's how it works:
- Purchase 2 new Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8+ phones from Samsung.com
- Activate a line on the T-Mobile Network on Samsung.com
- Samsung will issue a rebate to original method of purchase up to $750, 7-10 days after activation
Pretty simple, huh? No long waits for a mail-in rebate, no hoops to jump through. The offer is a bit confusing with the "activate a line on the T-Mobile network", but according to Samsung all you have to do is activate the included SIM card on any line through its site. Once your order ships and is delivered, you'll be able to click an activate button on the order status page, and then once it is done, you are set. The rebate is issued directly to the original payment method and is for up to $750.
You can opt to pay for the devices in full, or sign up for a payment plan, and both phones will qualify for the free entertainment kit from Samsung. The kit, which has 6-months of Netflix and a 64GB microSD card will be automatically added to your cart with the phones. You can mix and match with one S8 and one S8+ or grab two of the same, and you can choose between Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, and Orchid Gray for each.
If you're in need of two new phones on your T-Mobile plan and have been looking at the Galaxy S8, you won't want to miss out on this deal.
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Would it work if I pick the Unlocked version? (but activated the Tmo line anyway)
I don't believe you can do that.
I already have T-mobile and don't really need another line. If I activate one for this deal, can I just cancel the line later after I get my rebate?
It says you don't need to add another line like T-Mobile's offering. You simply activate the SIM cards on your current lines.
From what I am reading, you can activate it with an existing line. Just have to activate the SIM card they send out on a current line.
It is a good deal. It's basically the Samsung deal but faster access to the entertainment kit and the rebate is faster. It's no any cheaper.
Wish this would have been out 2 weeks ago.. Got a G6 and i'm out of the return period.
Great deal though, with the payment plan. Darn...
I have 2 lines on Tmobile currently. It says you just need to activate the included sims on any line to qualify. So does that mean I can just activate one after another on the same line (phone#) or how does this work? Not sure exactly what activating their included sim involves.
It also stacks with the VR offer, so you'll get 2 sets of VR goggles, 1 year of free Netflix.2 free SD cards...May be expired by now,
Don't you have to buy the phones from T-mobile for that offer?
Well be careful about getting it from Samsung, people have reported issues getting those unlocked by tmo because for some reason the imeis don't show in the carrier's system.
Last time I shopped for a 2 line deal at T-Mo they wanted a ridiculous down payment so I stayed on the prepaid train. This would be cool if I didn't have to do that.
I'll just wait for free trade-in deal. S7 is still a great phone, so I can wait. Only issue is will free trade-in deal be offered by TMobile for s8? Lol
Just ordered two and I figure if I don't like them I can sell them and not worry about losing money.