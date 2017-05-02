Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on the unlocked Moto G Plus!

Is your current phone aging poorly but you don't have a ton of cash to drop on a new one? If so, you'll want to check out B&H's Deal Zone today for a sweet offer on the 4th-gen Moto G Plus, dropping the price to just $199.99. This is a $100 savings on the unlocked phone and brings it to its lowest price yet. Featuring a 5.5-inch display, the Moto G Plus also offers 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, a 16MP rear-facing camera and much more. It is also water repellent so it can withstand minor splashes and spills without any issue. The phone is available in both black and white.

This deal is only good for today, May 2, so you won't want to wait too long to get your order in. Remember, B&H Photo doesn't charge sales tax at the time of purchase on orders shipping outside of NJ or NY, and you'll also get free standard shipping.

