The 45-piece TEKTON Tech Rescue Toolkit has dropped to $19. That's its lowest price in more than six months and second-lowest in its pricing history. It might not be a radical drop from its normal $25 price, but consider how much money you can save repairing your own computers or watches with the tools available in this kit.

Not quite into the self-repair game but sort of want to be now that you've seen this? Check out iFixit. It's a website all about repairing all that stuff you own. It's a great way to get started.

The kit comes with everything you'll need to access smartphones, laptops, and even video game controllers. Here's everything the set comes with, in case you're looking for something specific:

3-pc. Flat: 1, 1.5, 2.5 mm

6-pc. Phillips: #000, #00, #0, #1, #0 x 3 in., #1 x 3 in.

3-pc. Star: T3, 4, 5

8-pc. Tamper-Resistant Star: TR6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, TR6 x 3 in., TR8 x 3 in.

2-pc. Tri-Wing: TRI 0, 1

3-pc. Pentalobe: PL 0.8, 1.2, 1.5 mm

4-pc. Triangle: TA18, 20, 23, 27

3-pc. Hex: 1.3, 1.5, 2 mm

5-pc. Nut Drivers: 3, 3.5, 4, 5, 6.5 mm (1/4 in.)

1-pc. Aluminum screwdriver

1-pc. ESD-safe tweezers

1-pc. Flexible metal spudger

1-pc. Nylon spudger/probe

1-pc. 3-corner spudger

1-pc. 35 mm suction cup

1-pc. Magnetic parts mat

1-pc. Zipper case

